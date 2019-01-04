Ahold Delhaize announces that Stop & Shop has agreed to acquire King Kullen Grocery Co.

/EIN News/ -- Zaandam, the Netherlands, January 4, 2019 - Ahold Delhaize announces today that Stop & Shop, its largest brand in the United States, has agreed to acquire King Kullen Grocery Co. as part of the brand's continued expansion on Long Island, N.Y. The agreement includes King Kullen's 32 supermarkets, five Wild by Nature stores and the use of its corporate offices located in Bethpage, N.Y.

"This transaction underscores our commitment to further strengthen the positions of our great local brands in the U.S., both through organic growth and fill-in acquisitions," said Ahold Delhaize CEO Frans Muller.

The acquisition is currently expected to close during the first quarter of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

