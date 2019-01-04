OPTIZMO™Launches New Website

New site design kicks off an exciting 2019

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in email suppression list management, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, to kick off 2019. The new website supports the company’s position as the recognized leader within the email marketing and email compliance arenas.



/EIN News/ -- Months in the making, the new website provides a user-friendly source of information on suppression list management and overall email compliance. It includes the company blog, which will include regular posts on a wide variety of topics around email marketing, as well as SMS and text message marketing. Prospective clients can find extensive information about OPTIZMO’s technology platform and services, as well as numerous posts of relevant topics revolving around the digital and email marketing landscape.

The new website continues the company’s recent thought leadership content initiatives. In 2018, OPTIZMO launched an extensive thought leadership program, releasing a significant amount of informational and educational content to the market. Through publishing articles on Forbes.com, Adotas, and FeedFront, releasing original research in a series of Email Opt-Out Infographics and the recent Guide to Email Suppression List Management, the company has been actively leading the industry conversation on key topics around email compliance and email list suppression strategies.

The new website also begins a momentous year for the company, as it celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2019. Launched in 2009 by co-founders Khris Thayer and Grant Fern, OPTIZMO has grown into the most recognized company in the industry, focused on email compliance and suppression list management.

“Our entire team is excited to kick off 2019 with the release of our new website,” said Khris Thayer, Co-Founder and CEO of OPTIZMO Technologies, LLC. “While the new site continues to promote OPTIZMO and our services to current and prospective clients and partners, it also provides a wide variety of valuable content on email marketing and email compliance that is freely available to all visitors. The site is the next step in our mission to lead the email marketing industry, by providing valuable content to educate and empower companies to more effectively manage their overall email compliance programs.”

The launch of the new OPTIZMO website comes just before the team heads to Las Vegas for two big industry events - MailCon (January 5) and Affiliate Summit West (January 6-8). OPTIZMO is the official Compliance Sponsor for MailCon and will be attending Affiliate Summit West for the 10th consecutive year.

About OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought-leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business, but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia.

Media Contact:

Tom Wozniak

Executive Director of Marketing

tom@optizmo.com



