BRISCOE WESTERN ART MUSEUM ANNOUNCES 2019 NIGHT OF ARTISTS EXHIBITION & ART SALE

Collectors Summit, Opening Weekend Events: March 29- March 30, 2019 |Public Exhibition & Sale: March 31- May 5, 2019

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Briscoe Western Art Museum announced its 2019 Night of Artists Exhibition & Art Sale featuring 80 of the country’s premier Western artists. Each year, Night of Artists draws artists, collectors and art enthusiasts to the Briscoe Western Art Museum for a weekend of festivities on the banks of the iconic San Antonio River Walk with the chance to view and purchase nearly 300 works of painting, sculpture and mixed media by some of the country’s leading Western artists.





Zhang Xiang, The Arrival, Oil on Linen, 36x48



Bill Nebeker, Hare Raisin Ride Sculpture, 23x12x9









“Night of Artists has become a premier showcase of this region’s emerging and well-renowned contemporary Western artists,” said Michael Duchemin, President & CEO of the Briscoe Western Art Museum. “Last year’s response and art sales were overwhelmingly successful and we are looking forward to another remarkable year.”

Night of Artists 2019 kicks off with the 2nd annual Briscoe Collectors Summit at The Hotel Contessa on the San Antonio River Walk. This two-part ticketed summit is intended for beginner stage and seasoned art collectors and takes place on Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30, 2019. Featuring nationally recognized Western artists, attendees will enjoy a panel discussion exploring the emerging Western art market and trends. To purchase tickets, please visit BriscoeMuseum.org or call 210.299.4499.

Friday, March 29 is the Exhibition Preview, Artist Awards Dinner & Live Auction at the Briscoe Western Art Museum’s Jack Guenther Pavilion. Guests will enjoy an evening of cocktails in the galleries, an elegant seated dinner, a vivacious live auction and the 2019 Artist Awards presentation including cash prizes. For sponsorship information or to purchase tickets, please visit BriscoeMuseum.org or call 210.299.4499.

Night of Artists’ signature event, the Grand Exhibition Opening, Art Sale & Reception takes place Saturday, March 30. This memorable evening includes the “Luck of the Draw” Art Sale, where all works of art are available for purchase, delicious food stations, libations and live music under the stars from Mickey and The Motorcars. The museum’s public exhibition follows from March 31 to May 5, 2019 with all unsold artwork available for purchase.

The wide range of artworks and artist genres reflects the vastness of the great American West. From scenic landscapes, inspired Native Americans, and classic cowboys to stunning wildlife and detailed portraiture, there is something for every attendee and art enthusiast to enjoy. Some of the featured artists include John Coleman, John DeMott, C. Michael Dudash, Martin Grelle, George Hallmark, Z.S. Liang, Mark Maggiori, Jan Mapes, Billy Schenck, Kim Wiggins and Xiang Zhang.

Notable new artists participating this year include R. Tom Gilleon, Doug Hyde, Joe Kronenberg, Ed Kucera, Bonnie Marris, Randy Van Beek, Joseph Valezquez, Jeremy Conrad Winborg and Greg Woodard. Night of Artists is the largest fundraiser for the Briscoe Western Art Museum with proceeds directly supporting the institution. After opening weekend, the artworks are on display during a six-week public exhibition and available for purchase through May 5, 2019.

About The Briscoe Western Art Museum:

The Briscoe Western Art Museum, named in honor of the late Texas Gov. Dolph Briscoe Jr. and his wife, Janey, preserves and presents the art, history, and culture of the American West through engaging exhibitions, educational programs, and public events reflective of the region’s rich traditions and shared heritage. Located at 210 W. Market Street along the San Antonio River Walk, the Museum’s campus includes the restored 1930s former San Antonio Public Library building, which now serves as the Museum space with nine galleries on three levels; the three-story Jack Guenther Pavilion, used for event rentals and programs; and the outdoor McNutt Sculpture Garden. For more information about the Briscoe Western Art Museum, visit BriscoeMuseum.org, or follow us on Facebook/Twitter/Instagram @BriscoeMuseum.

