Max Sound Corp Announced Today That its Key Personnel are registered attendees at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas where MAXD will reveal major innovations to top decision makers through its strategic partnership in Mobile

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Max Sound Corp (OTC: MAXD) is set to reveal newly enhanced MAX-D audio and voice innovations at CES, which will be held in Las Vegas from January 8 to January 11.



One of the world’s largest gatherings for showcasing new advances and breakthrough technologies for the past 50 years, CES is a global platform, where next-generation technologies are introduced to the marketplace with over 4,500 exhibitors, including manufacturers, developers and suppliers of consumer technology hardware, content, delivery systems and much more to an expected attendance of over 180,000 people from 150 countries.

At the request of the Company’s most prominent mobile partner, MAXD will meet with decision makers, and among other things, demonstrate recently developed sound expansion technology that dynamically improves cellular voice calls and enhances all audio on any audio/video application running on a mobile platform.

About Max Sound Corporation: As creators of the acclaimed MAX-D HD Audio, Max Sound can provide a better solution for Audio, Video and Data transmissions. Max Sound Corporation is the Company that brings forth technologies for the betterment of our world, including being co-owners of the Optimized Data Transmission Technology patent portfolio. Max Sound®, MAXD® and MAX-D Audio Perfected® and HD Audio® are registered trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. To learn more about the MAX-D Technology, please visit http://maxd.audio.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Max Sound's intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, technical development risks, and other risk factors. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Max Sound disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Max Sound Corporation and its Affiliates on its website http://maxd.audio or at http://www.sec.gov.

