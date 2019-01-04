Deep Sentinel Disrupts Home Security Industry as the Only Solution with Active 24/7 Personal Security Guards

Deep Sentinel to showcase the first and only system outfitted with AI technology protecting homes 24/7 at CES 2019

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Sentinel , the only home security system that provides live remote security guards protecting your home 24/7, today set a new standard in home security with the Deep Sentinel Smart Home Surveillance System. Deep Sentinel takes a proactive rather than reactive approach to home security, combining next-generation wireless cameras, predictive local artificial intelligence (AI) and LiveSentinel™ 24/7 video surveillance guards to detect, predict and stop home burglaries, auto break-ins and package thefts before they occur. The Deep Sentinel platform creates a virtual perimeter around the home to monitor activity in real time and prevents false alarms associated with traditional home security systems.



Deep Sentinel to showcase and demo at CES 2019, Las Vegas, NV, January 8–11, 2019





/EIN News/ -- “Our LiveSentinel surveillance team has eyes on intruders from the second they step on your front yard, making Deep Sentinel the only home security solution that includes active security guards whose job it is to shout criminals off your property,” said David Selinger, CEO and co-founder, Deep Sentinel. “Equipped with cutting-edge AI technology, LiveSentinel guards jump into action to confront intruders and alert authorities when suspicious activity is detected.”

Powered by proprietary artificial intelligence, the Deep Sentinel system brings to market an affordable home security service currently only available to the rich and famous. Deep Sentinel provides such incredible value compared to other home security services because its AI intelligently reduces the number of events, dismissing incidents like trees blowing in the wind or a neighbor driving by a user’s front yard. This enables real live, trained security guards to respond intelligently to real threats around a customer’s home.

Deep Sentinel’s Smart Home Surveillance System is an all-in-one home security system with three cameras, one smart hub, four rechargeable lithium ion batteries, three wall mounts, one yard sign, and sticker decals. Features include:

LiveSentinel Surveillance Guards – Deep Sentinel’s LiveSentinel video surveillance team watches the perimeter of a home 24/7 and can alert police, trigger sirens and speak directly to the intruder to prevent a crime with two-way communication speaker and microphone. Deep Sentinel improves police response times by 70 percent. No one sends police faster and police classify Deep Sentinel calls as high priority due to reporting a verified crime in progress and sharing details about the suspect and the incident.



Advanced Deep Learning AI engine that detects people, animals and objects, and interprets behavior in real time, distinguishing between a potential intruder and a dog or other non-threats. Deep Sentinel accurately identifies perceived versus actual security threats, eliminating false alarms. Deep Sentinel is the only system running AI locally to analyze and predict risk in milliseconds. No one identifies a threat faster and authorities and users are only notified when a real possible threat is detected. Next-Generation Cameras – Deep Sentinel offers 1080p full HD recording and streaming including night vision and PIR motion sensing to 35 feet with a 130° field of view. Deep Sentinel’s infrared cameras see farther and faster than any on the market, expanding the home safety zone out to the perimeter of a property, resulting in critical time to assess and react to a potential threat. Deep Sentinel cameras go from standby to record in <250 milliseconds, are weatherproof, and include 104dB alarms (the loudest on the market) and intense strobing alarm lights.



Deep Sentinel offers 1080p full HD recording and streaming including night vision and PIR motion sensing to 35 feet with a 130° field of view. Deep Sentinel’s infrared cameras see farther and faster than any on the market, expanding the home safety zone out to the perimeter of a property, resulting in critical time to assess and react to a potential threat. Deep Sentinel cameras go from standby to record in <250 milliseconds, are weatherproof, and include 104dB alarms (the loudest on the market) and intense strobing alarm lights. Intelligent Hub – Deep Sentinel’s Smart Hub is the only system with lightning fast on-site processing of 10 frames per second by a Snapdragon 820 SoC processor. It offers local storage for user privacy with 4GB of dedicated RAM and 64GB of built-in ultra-fast flash memory storage. Smart recording with AI guarantees recording only when necessary, eliminating hours of useless footage. Intelligent Hub holds up to six months of storage.



Deep Sentinel’s Smart Hub is the only system with lightning fast on-site processing of 10 frames per second by a Snapdragon 820 SoC processor. It offers local storage for user privacy with 4GB of dedicated RAM and 64GB of built-in ultra-fast flash memory storage. Smart recording with AI guarantees recording only when necessary, eliminating hours of useless footage. Intelligent Hub holds up to six months of storage. Intuitive Design and Use – Created in partnership with renowned design studio, Ammunition, Deep Sentinel’s hardware is wire-free, battery powered and easy to install and use. Offering complete system control from a smartphone, users can view, respond, and change modes and settings from anywhere, anytime. Each battery lasts up to one to two months on a single charge and a charging station is built into the hub, with a fully charged battery always available. Installation and setup is simple with single screw, one-step camera mounting, and zero configuration Wi-Fi.

“Traditional security systems passively monitor, but don’t truly protect. Everyone should feel safe in their homes, and with Deep Sentinel’s personal security guards watching over you 24/7, you finally can,” said Selinger.

The Deep Sentinel Smart Home Surveillance System retails for $399 and is available for purchase at deepsentinel.com . All Deep Sentinel systems are sold with a minimum one-year commitment to the company’s $49.99/mo. subscription service.

Deep Sentinel will showcase its Smart Home Surveillance System at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, NV:

WHAT: Deep Sentinel to showcase and demo Smart Home Surveillance System

WHEN: January 8–11, 2019

WHERE: Booth #40337 Smart Home Marketplace – Tech West, Sands Expo, Level 2, Halls A–D, The Venetian, 201 Sands Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Additionally, Deep Sentinel Co-Founder & CEO David Selinger will be a featured speaker at CES 2019:

SESSION: Adding the Human Touch to Smart Homes and IoT

WHO: David Selinger, CEO and co-founder, Deep Sentinel

WHEN: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 3:15–4 p.m.

WHERE: Venetian – Level 4 – Lando 4302

For more information, please visit deepsentinel.com and click here for the Media Kit .

About Deep Sentinel

Deep Sentinel delivers an unrivaled, next generation approach to home security as the only system that provides live surveillance by remote professionally trained security guards and propriety artificial intelligence. LiveSentinel™ 24/7 video surveillance guards, armed with artificial intelligence, computer vision and wire-free cameras, confront intruders within seconds of them entering into your property line and notify law enforcement if necessary. Deep Sentinel’s intuitive and affordable home protection platform is the only system equipped with advanced technology to actually prevent burglaries, auto break-ins and package thefts before they occur. www.deepsentinel.com .

Media Contact:

Donna Michaels

LMG PR

408-393-5575

donna@lmgpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38e3648f-b607-4a45-ae7e-f28e42c9aebd



