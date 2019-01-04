Cicayda Announces Partnership with NAEGELI Deposition & Trial to Combine its eDiscovery Software and Professional Services with NAEGELI’s Court Reporting and Trial Support Services

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cicayda today announced that it has teamed up with NAEGELI Deposition & Trial to combine its eDiscovery software and services with NAEGELI’s court reporting and trial support services. Cicayda is a leading legal technology firm that offers powerful eDiscovery and Legal Hold software and analytics together with legal expertise.



Scott Massey, Cicayda’s Chief Revenue Officer, commented, “This expands our offering for law firms and corporations, now delivering our unparalleled eDiscovery software and expertise with Naegeli’s court reporting and trial support services.”

“We look forward to continuing to bring our clients the most cutting-edge advancements available in the deposition marketplace,” said Marsha Naegeli, CEO and Founder at NAEGELI Deposition & Trial. “We are bringing the Cicayda eDiscovery software to our clients to help them improve their overall productivity, accuracy and legal defensibility.”

About NAEGELI Deposition and Trial:

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with multiple offices throughout the United States, NAEGELI is a full service court reporting and litigation support firm that has been serving the legal industry for 40 years. NAEGELI provides court reporting, specializing in depositions, trials, complex litigation, aviation and medical litigation. In addition to their nationally respected court reporting services, NAEGELI offers video conferencing, legal interpretation, document management services, trial consultation, and trial presentation. NAEGELI employs a team of highly experienced, innovative trial technicians and trial technology consultants.

About Cicayda:

Cicayda , founded in 2012 in Nashville, Tenn. by a team of legal experts, provides leading-edge Cloud-based Analytics and eDiscovery (Reprise) and legal hold technology solutions (Fermata) to serve the global needs of law firms and corporations. Using a SaaS-based subscription model, the company couples its powerful legal software with legal experts to provide 24/7 service, strategy, analytics and support. Cicayda helps clients save time and money with fast, accurate and highly scalable solutions. For more information, contact: 855-448-0708 or info@cicayda.com

