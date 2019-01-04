HMS Hires Robert P. Borchert as New Investor Relations Officer

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMS Holdings Corp (Nasdaq:HMSY) today announced that Robert P. Borchert has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. He succeeds Dennis Oakes, who is retiring after more than four years in the role.



Borchert comes to HMS with over 25 years of financial and corporate communications experience, as well as extensive healthcare technology and services industry expertise. He joins HMS from MiMedx Group, a biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and marketing regenerative biologics. He served previously as the investor relations officer at The Advisory Board Company, a provider of healthcare research, software and consulting services and at MedAssets, a provider of cost, process and payment solutions to healthcare providers.

“Robert is a seasoned investor relations professional with an extensive healthcare background. His deep industry knowledge, broad corporate communications expertise and extensive experience with the investment community make Robert an ideal addition to the HMS team. We look forward to working with him to expand and further develop our relations with investors, analysts and the broader financial markets,” said Bill Lucia, Chairman and CEO. “I want to thank Dennis Oakes for his important contributions since joining HMS in 2014. He has very effectively helped message our growth story, while fostering strong working relationships with both investors and analysts,” added Lucia.

As an IR Magazine finalist for Best IR Officer and for Best Overall Investor Relations, Borchert has been recognized for outstanding investor relations work by his peers. At HMS, Borchert will lead all investor and financial communications activities, including: broadening awareness among institutional and other investors and educating current and prospective investors about the Company’s business strategy, performance and outlook. He has a BBA in Marketing and Finance from Pace University and will be based in the HMS corporate headquarters in Irving, Texas.



“I am excited to be joining HMS to support our leadership team in raising awareness of our industry-leading healthcare technology, analytics and engagement solutions that help reduce costs and improve health outcomes,” Borchert said.

Oakes will continue in a consulting role for a period of time, in order to ensure an orderly transition.

About HMS

HMS advances the healthcare system by helping payers reduce costs and improve health outcomes. Through our industry-leading technology, analytics and engagement solutions, we save billions of dollars annually while helping health plan members lead healthier lives. HMS provides a broad range of coordination of benefits, payment integrity, population risk analytics, care management and consumer engagement solutions that help move the healthcare system forward. Visit us at www.hms.com or follow us on Twitter at @HMSHealthcare .

Investor Contact:



Media Contact:



Robert P. Borchert

SVP, Investor Relations

robert.borchert@hms.com

972-284-2140

Lacey Hautzinger

Sr. Director, External Communications

lacey.hautzinger@hms.com

469-284-7240



