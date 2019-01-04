OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces Direct Sales Agency Expansion in Belgium and the Netherlands

WARSAW, Ind., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) (NASDAQ: KIDS), a company exclusively focused on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today their recently updated and signed agreement with Hospithera to act as OrthoPediatrics’ exclusive sales agency in Belgium and the Netherlands. Since 2015, Hospithera has been OrthoPediatrics’ stocking distributor, developing sales in these regions. Going forward, OrthoPediatrics will sell direct to hospitals in Belgium and the Netherlands with Hospithera as the Company’s exclusive sales agency.



Founded in 1962, Hospithera distributes medical devices from several well-known international suppliers. Hospithera has become the preferred partner of hospitals and health care professionals in Belgium and the Netherlands by providing bespoke solutions through their committed sales force. The company is active in four main specialties:

Surgery concentrated primarily in Spine and Trauma & Deformity Correction as well as Cardio-vascular

concentrated primarily in Spine and Trauma & Deformity Correction as well as Cardio-vascular Sterilization Equipment covering Disposables and Capital Equipment

covering Disposables and Capital Equipment Interventional Care focused on Interventional Specialties, Wound Care, Vital Care, Day Care and Day Care NL

focused on Interventional Specialties, Wound Care, Vital Care, Day Care and Day Care NL Infection Prevention solutions specifically related to medical hygiene

Mr. Stephane Wechsler, Division Manager Surgery and Department Manager Spine Surgery at Hospithera, will continue to lead the team representing the entire OrthoPediatrics portfolio. Mr. Wechsler commented, “Hospithera is very proud to strengthen our relationship with OrthoPediatrics and distribute their innovating range of orthopaedic solutions. We look forward to continuing to better help children with orthopaedic conditions and injuries by providing their surgeons with anatomically appropriate implants and tools.”

Mark Throdahl, President & CEO of OrthoPediatrics, stated, “We are very pleased to continue working with Stephane and his team in Belgium and the Netherlands as we diligently convert select regions to our sales agency model. We look forward to our continued expansion through the strong partnerships we have developed and additional investments in consigned sets.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on providing a comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 26 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma & deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 38 countries outside the United States.

Investor Contacts

The Ruth Group

Tram Bui / Emma Poalillo

(646) 536-7035 / 7024

tbui@theruthgroup.com / epoalillo@theruthgroup.com

