Retail TouchPoints Announces 2019 Customer Engagement Award Winners

/EIN News/ -- HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail TouchPoints , the go-to source for customer engagement strategies in the retail industry, has announced the winners of the 2019 Customer Engagement Awards . In 2019, retailers and brands are driving customer engagement with a variety of strategies, focused on cross-channel operational efficiencies, mobile, data insights and more. They realize the value in getting to know their customers, including how they want to research, purchase and receive items. Plus, the experience of shopping is becoming more important to secure a long-term relationship with consumers.



This year, Retail TouchPoints is recognizing 10 retail companies that are reaching these lofty goals using a variety of technologies and strategies. The winners are embracing mobile apps, cloud-based solutions, last mile strategies and more.

“The companies we’re honoring with Customer Engagement Awards in 2019 are working tirelessly to make sure they have all the capabilities in place to deliver a consistent and compelling experience across all touch points of the shopping journey,” said Debbie Hauss, Editor-in-Chief of Retail TouchPoints.

Through a nomination process, the winners were selected based on, but not limited to, four specific criteria:

Embracing the physical-digital connection; Customer data analysis; Mobile tools; and Operational success.

Winners include large and small retail companies and brands in a variety of industry segments, from cosmetics and jewelry to sportswear and outdoor gear. This year’s winners are (in alphabetical order):

Ashley Stewart

ASICS

Benzer Pharmacy

Brooks Brothers

e.l.f. Cosmetics

Grove Collaborative

Lamps Plus

Nike

The Orvis Company, Inc.

Pura Vida Bracelets

Further details can be found in the complete 2019 Customer Engagement Awards Report .

About Retail TouchPoints

Retail TouchPoints is an online publishing network for retail executives, with content focused on optimizing the customer experience across all channels. The Retail TouchPoints network is comprised of 3 weekly e-newsletters, special reports, web seminars, exclusive benchmark research, an insightful editorial blog, and a content-rich web site featuring daily news updates and multi-media interviews at www.retailtouchpoints.com . The Retail TouchPoints team also interacts with social media communities via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

