Anything Technologies Media Markets DeliverySwift White Label for Cannabis Dispensaries with AppSwarm as California and Oregon Rules State-Wide Marijuana and CBD Deliveries to be Legal

/EIN News/ -- PLACERVILLE, CA, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (OTC: EXMT) announced today that the company is marketing DeliverySwift White Label, along with AppSwarm (OTC: SWRM), a delivery system available to all California and Oregon dispensaries to manage the deliveries of their products to clients that are purchasing CBD, Hemp, and Marijuana.

This new law with the signing of the farm bill makes doing business in the state of California and Oregon much more convenient. The company and AppSwarm signed a joint venture agreement to market each other products and services and ATM plans to market the AppSwarm delivery system to all its clients and dispensaries in the Western United States.

Cannabis Deliveries Now Legal

Delivery operators are the obvious winners in the final regulations, because the Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC) decided to stick with its policy of allowing marijuana deliveries anywhere in the state, regardless of local municipalities’ bans.



The rules will not be completely finalized until approved by the Office of Administrative Law (OAL), which may not be until sometime in January. In addition, the state of Oregon announced the delivery of cannabis products to homes within the areas where retail sales were banned are now legal. These new rules were effective on Dec. 28, 2018.



White Label for Cannabis Dispensaries

As the developer of the DeliverySwift technology, AppSwarm will be able to offer licensed cannabis dispensaries their own white label delivery tracking platform to use with both customers and wholesale distributors.



DeliverySwift technology offers licensed dispensaries the ability to launch their own delivery platforms to utilize GPS tracking of deliveries in real-time, and driver pre-screening to help dispensaries adhere to internal regulatory controls of shipments in route.

About Anything Technologies Media, Inc.

Anything Technologies Media is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

