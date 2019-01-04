Visteon to Present at Deutsche Bank and Wolfe Research Global Auto Industry Conferences in Detroit on Jan. 15

/EIN News/ -- VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), a leading global supplier of vehicle cockpit electronics, will present at two global auto industry investor conferences in Detroit on Tuesday, Jan. 15.



Visteon will present at Deutsche Bank’s 2019 Global Auto Industry Auto Conference at the MGM Grand, beginning at approximately 11:50 a.m. ET. Visteon also will present at the Wolfe Research Global Auto Industry Conference at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton, starting at approximately 3:40 p.m. ET. Both presentations are expected to last about 40 minutes.

At both conferences, Sachin Lawande, president and CEO, and Christian Garcia, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will provide an overview of the company’s strategy, financial profile and related matters.

Live audio webcasts of both presentations, together with the presentation material, will be accessible through Visteon’s website at www.visteon.com/investors/presentations.html . A replay will be available following each event.

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative cockpit electronics products and connected car solutions for most of the world’s major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is a leading provider of instrument clusters, head-up displays, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, and the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform. Visteon also supplies embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions to the global automotive industry. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon had sales of $3.15 billion in 2017. Learn more at www.visteon.com .

