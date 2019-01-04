Youth Rugby making waves in Zambia

"The advances of Zambian Youth Rugby has been unprecedented, the results recorded / scored have never before been seen in the country and we are glad to be part of this development" this has been reviewed by DieHardRugby Academy Founder Tom Chaloba in an interview at a local radio station.

Mr Chaloba, who is a former Zambia International 7s & 15s Rugby Captain has observed that the growth of the game in Zambia has been rapid in the last 3 to 4 years due to the interest from Schools, Colleges, Universities and Communities across the country.

Earlier, The Academy gave out rugby balls and whistles to Teachers at Jack and Jill School in Kabwe to be used by the kids in their training sessions. During the handover of kit, Mr Chaloba commended management and staff for their overwhelming reception to Coaches whenever called upon. "Your institution has been exemplary in our efforts to expand and increase the participation of young girls and boys in our lovely game and we are glad with this partnership, it is our sincere hope that most schools will take a leaf from you and open their doors to us too".

He also commended Mevis Pwemu for her passion, zeal and dedication in ensuring success at the learning institution. Ms Pwemu who is one of the Volunteer Coaches from DieHardRugby is amongst the other 7 who have been attached to various schools across town to ensure all learning institutions have equal access to qualified supervision. Chaloba named the other coaches as Ms Gillian Mwape & Teacher Miriam Musonda attached to Children of Promise Orphanage Centre, Mr Gassam Chibumbu & Teacher Elasmus Hamayuwa attached to Sables Orphanage Centre, Ms Sithembile Kasawala attached to Mildah Christian Academy, Mr Steven Lwando & Teacher Jo Chiyuka at Shitima School, Mr John Kapanda & Teacher Chibesa Chisala at Mine Secondary School and Ms Linah Precious Mubiana from J &J Sch among others.

Media Contact:

Rugby@APO-opa.org

Tom Chaloba

Communications Manager

Zambia Rugby Union

Facebook.com/ DieHardRugby Youth Academy

Twitter.com/ @diehardrugby

Instagram.com/ @diehardrugby

Skype.com/ diehardrugbycoach



