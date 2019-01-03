INFINITI Reports U.S. Annual Sales

2018 2017 % Change December Sales 18,065 16,379 10.3 Total Sales 149,280 153,415 -2.7

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINITI today reported sales of 18,065 vehicles in the U.S. for December, an increase of 10 percent.

With deliveries of 19,207 in 2018, the QX80 had the best year in the full-size SUV’s history.





In December, deliveries of INFINITI’s crossover and sport utility vehicles increased 41 percent for their best month ever, and for the year, rose five percent to above the 100,000 mark for the first time and an all-time record. With deliveries of 19,207 in 2018, the QX80 had the best year in the full-size SUV’s history.

The QX60 7-passenger crossover increased 72 percent for the month and 17 percent over prior year for a monthly and yearly record. The all-new QX50 crossover also increased in December and for the year.

Dec Dec Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2018 2017 % chg 2018 2017 % chg INFINITI Total 18,065 16,379 10.3 149,280 153,415 -2.7 Q50 3,690 5,583 -33.9 34,763 40,739 -14.7 Q60 662 869 -23.8 9,071 10,751 -16.1 Q70 329 406 -19.0 4,479 5,772 -22.4 QX30 647 830 -22.0 8,101 14,093 -42.5 QX50 3,329 1,785 86.5 25,389 16,857 50.6 QX60 7,032 4,098 71.6 47,370 40,444 17.1 QX70 4 292 -98.6 954 6,878 -86.1 QX80 2,372 2,516 -5.7 19,207 17,881 7.4 Car 4,681 6,858 -31.7 48,259 57,262 -15.7 CUV/SUV 13,384 9,521 40.6 101,021 96,153 5.1

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with representations in 50 markets around the world. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of luxury automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its industry-leading client services, having received the top overall ranking in the 2018 JD Power and Associates Customer Satisfaction Index and AMCI's Most Trusted Brand in the luxury segment, as well as its world's first driver assistance technologies and daring designs. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula One team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

