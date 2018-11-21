Jeffery Steven Stone arranges multi-million dollar cash backing on behalf of West Virginia energy resources business
NYC-based Eurasian Capital's Jeffery Steven Stone secures $10,000,000 factor line investment for Phoenix Energy Resources, LLC.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an agreement worth $10,000,000, New York City capital procurement specialist Jeffery Steven Stone has successfully sought a multi-million dollar factor line investment on behalf of a growing West Virginia energy resources business. Based in the Mercer County city of Princeton, Phoenix Energy Resources, LLC is focused on oil and gas extraction, surface and underground coal mining, and quarrying.
A senior partner at New York City's Eurasian Capital, LLC, Jeffery Steven Stone and his team invest and co-invest on a principal basis in an agency capacity, procuring institutional capital for predominantly micro-cap and small-cap companies and organizations. "We are committed," explains Stone of the business, "to providing Eurasian Capital's clients with an uncompromised level of service to assist them in achieving both their long-term and more immediate objectives, as demonstrated with West Virginia mining company Phoenix Energy Resources."
Critical to the economy of the state of West Virginia, coal occurs in all but two of the state's counties, with coal mining directly supporting over 30,000 jobs, including coal preparation plant employees, mine supply company workers, mine contractors, and miners themselves. "West Virginia continues to lead the U.S. in terms of total coal production," reveals Stone, "extracting around 150 million tons each year."
Based at Eurasian Capital's headquarters at One World Trade Center in New York City, capital procurement specialist Stone also goes on to point out that West Virginia's coal industry taxes now account for significantly over half of all business taxes collected in the so-called Mountain State.
"Securing a $10,000,000 factor line investment on behalf of Phoenix Energy Resources," adds Stone, wrapping up, "represents a fantastic result, both for the West Virginia mining company themselves, and for the entire Eurasian Capital team here in New York City."
Jeffery Steven Stone is a senior partner at New York City-based Eurasian Capital, LLC, responsible for trading the firm's proprietary capital and corporate finance platform. Further to overseeing the organization's selection analysis and daily investment affairs, principal activities entail utilizing a platform of hedging strategies including quantitative-driven swing trading, covered call writing, and pair trading activity. Stone also oversaw and secured finance for the development of the firm's proprietary algorithmic trading software, entailing operational research, detailed mathematical modeling, probability theory, and numerical analysis.
