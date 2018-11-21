Gutter Supply Now Offers New Roof Panel Machines

LAKE BLUFF, IL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you’re a contractor, then you already understand how helpful it can be to buy raw materials and refine them for use yourself. Case in point: buying a gutter machine and creating your own seamless gutters onsite is much faster and more affordable than buying premade gutters. To further help its contractor account holders, Gutter Supply now offers outstanding roof panel machines that will allow contractors to create metal roof panels onsite.

Different Roof Panel Machine Types

If you are interested in buying a roof panel machine but you don’t know where to start, the following guide can help. Gutter Supply offers the main types of New Tech roof panel machines from which to choose: SSQ, SSH, and SSR.

● The SSQ MultiPro Roof Panel Machine – An SSQ roof panel machine is incredibly advanced and is ideal for companies that want to create panels for both residential and commercial installation. It offers 15 different panel profiles from which to choose and can make up to 75’ of panels in a minute. You can change the panels over in 45 minutes or less, allowing you the ability to move from one job to another with ease. Finished panels range from 24” to 24” wide, and it runs up to 22-gauge steel.

● The SSH MultiPro Roof Panel Machine – This machine is a bit lighter duty than the SSQ variation and can be used for residential and some light commercial applications. It offers nine panel profiles and can produce as much as 60’ per minute. You can use up to 24-gauge steel with this particular machine, and you can create panels that range in width from 10” to 20”.

● The SSR MultiPro Jr Roof Panel Machine – Finally, the SSR variation is an excellent choice for contractors who are only getting started in metal roofing or for those who do not work on commercial properties. Like the SSH, it offers up to nine panel profiles and runs up to 24-gauge steel, but it produces a far more modest 30’ of paneling each minute.

Finished panels range from 12” to 16” in width, and the push-button Jog/Run control makes it incredibly easy to learn and use. It also comes with a 110v or 220v electric motor, which means it’s incredibly versatile on just about any jobsite.

Do You Need a Roof Panel Machine?

Roof panel machines are excellent investments for contractors of all sorts, especially those who are interested in adding roofing services for added value and those who want to save themselves the expense of pre-formed panels. It’s important to compare your needs and your future plans with the types of machines available, however, to ensure that you purchase the right one for your unique needs. Gutter Supply also offers financing to ease some of the financial burden of making such an investment.

If you have questions about our products, feel free to contact us at info@guttersupply.com, sales@guttersupply.com, or over the phone at 1-888-909-RAIN. Experts are on hand to help you choose the very best roof panel machine for your company’s needs.