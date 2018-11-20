Barry Hersko Offers Tips for Selling Homes
Selling your home can be a daunting task. With decades of experience, Barry Hersko offers tips for selling your home in 2018.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, November 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Putting your home on the market is a life-changing move. Before heading down the road that includes finding an agent, listing your home and waiting for a significant amount of time, Barry Hersko has some tips to selling your home and moving on to whatever life holds next.
“The first tip I recommend is to focus on an increased online presence,” explained Barry Hersko. “Almost 100% of home buyers use the internet to look for homes, more than at any other point in history.”
Chances are, that if your online listing is lacking, most people won’t even bother taking a look in real life. Consider adding professional photos, hiring a staging company, and get incredibly creative about the words or “copy” you would use to describe your home. Make people feel a deep connection to your home online, and they will be more likely to make an offer in real time.
Another tip Barry Hersko recommends is finding a real estate agent you have a connection with. It could be as simple as liking the same types of properties, but make certain that when you begin your search, you find an agent that is going to best represent you and go to bat for you and your family. Well recommended agents will help you market your home, will represent you to future buyers, and go out of their way to make sure that you are happy and satisfied with the service.
Consider asking friends, and other people who have sold their homes before who they would recommend connecting you with.
Once you find your dream agent it is crucial to set proper expectations for what you are expecting. Creating goals and timeframes with in-person meetings and contracts will help protect you, your agent, and everyone else involved. Barry Hersko recommends keeping a digital notebook of everything agreed to in the contract so that you can keep everyone on the same page and mark results and wins, and also figure out what’s not working along the way.
Establishing healthy timeframes will only ensure that nothing falls through and you can focus on what is most important, selling your home.
Although selling your home can be a challenge, finding an expert agent to walk you through each of the steps will make the process go by faster and yield better results. To learn more about Barry Hersko and more tips on real estate, click here.
