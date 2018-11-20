ICOVO, Release DAF (Decentralized Autonomous Fundraising) Platform Expand Vision
ICOVO aims to realize an industry-leading company in ICO/STO by releasing DAF(Decentralized Autonomous Fundraising) Platform expand vision for fundraising.ZUG, SWITZERLAND, November 21, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICOVO AG (Referred to as, ICOVO), a company offering ICO platform which implements investor protecting system, has released a expand vision for fundraising which implements not only the conventional investors protecting function, but also three profitable functions for project founders. With this vision, ICOVO will realize an industry-leading company in ICO/STO implemented DAF(Decentralized Autonomous Fundraising)Platform.
1)Decentralized Fund Management For Investor’s Profit Protection
～DAICO Reflux for Security Tokens～
DAICO is s decentralized model to manage the raised fund . Applying DAICO(※)’s deposit system, we devised ‘’DAICO Reflux’’ which is a profit distributing protocol for investors carrying validity and high transparency.
Not only by pooling raised fund in the smart contract but also by pooling profits from ICO projects, investors will be able to increase an amount of refund they receive from voting. This is a system to improve breakup value. Furthermore, by applying the profits into the smart contract pool using this protocol, there is a possibility to keep your own token values up for profitable project.
How does ‘’DAICO Reflux’’ perform for us? For ICO project founders, it will keep its token values up and will also avoid monotonic decrease of breakup value. For ICO investors, it will perform as a profit protecting system. Since it works for STO, dividend resource could also be completely open and aboveboard.
Implementation Schedule : Open source ‘’DAICO-Reflux’’ implemented Solidity Code by the end of 2018.
2)Stabilize Fund By Stable Token
～DEX automatically linked system～
Fund denominated in ETH was major in the past ICOs. Though, adoption of lockup system for a certain period by DAICO will possess more risk factors which fluctuate appraised value denominate in legal tender intensely. Considering more opportunities in making payments by legal tender in the current funding situation, it carries a big risk to loss fund exchanging in legal tender. In order to lighten its risk, we devised a new system to change the raised fund (ex, ETH) automatically to the stabled token instead of legal tender before the fund lockup. Specifically speaking, raised (ETH-denominated) fund will automatically change to a stabled token using DEX before pooling in to DAICO. We are planning it to be correspond to DAI, TrueUSD, Gemini USD and HWG Cash.
Implementation Schedule: Releaseαversion by February 2019(temporary)
3)Realize Fundraising Through Cross-Chain Transaction
～Capable of Ethereum、NEO、Qtum、EOS、Tezos～
ICOVO’s vision is to proceed and realize a healthy fundraising environment using decentralized fund management system. In order to make fundraising possible in every single blockchains, we will develop DAICO platform implement in each blockchains and aim to realize cross-chain transaction in DAICO using atomic swap in the future. November 2018 presently, we ICOVO had joined hands with NEO Japan Operations and started working on NEO system development.
Implementation Schedule : Start releasing NEO, Qtum, EOS, Tezos (in orders from the left) from March 2019(temporary)
(※)DAICO
Proposed by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin on January 6, 2018, a DAICO is a model that uses decentralized methods to prevent planners from dishonestly using funds raised through an ICO. Smart contracts are used to limit the amount of funds raised that project founders can withdraw per unit of time, and if the project is canceled for whatever reason, the remaining funds can be returned to the ICO investors if a consensus is reached.
【What is ICOVO AG】
ICOVO AG has a mission to expand the healthy fundraising ecosystem by new projects
Started in 2018. Registered in Switzerland.
Team Members
Akihiro Yamase Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Masahiko Kumada Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Yoshikazu Nishimura Chief Technology Officer (CTO)
Takuya Obata Chief Operating Officer (COO)
Oliver Gomm Chief Administrative Officer (CAO)
Iwao Sasaki Chief Design Officer(CDO)
Dr.Tom Frey Legal Advisor(Lawyer)
Address：General-Guisan-Strasse 6 CH-6300 Zug Switzerland
Official Website：https://icovo.co/
Email：contact@icovo.co
Akihiro Yamase
ICOVO
+41 41 229 40 27
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn