Family Law Attorneys Donna Buttler and Ann Newman to be Featured on CUTV News Rario

AVON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divorce can be one of the most painful experiences any family will ever have to go through. What if there was an exceptional law firm that could make the trauma of divorce so much more soothing on the heart and soul and get you the best and most realistic outcome?

Donna and Ann are those exceptional Family Law attorneys; partners at The Law offices of Donna L. Buttler. They focus their practice on Family Law by providing options to their clients to meet their individual needs to successfully resolve their family issues, whether they need to complete a thorough divorce, or a more focused single issue such as custody.

“When a couple decides on the difficult decision to divorce the next critical move is how to proceed wisely since it absolutely affects their family on every level including financial and emotional,” says Donna. “I aspire to make sure our clients have as much control as possible whether they decide on the processes of collaborative divorce, negotiation, or mediation. These systematic processes enable couples to negotiate the terms of their divorce agreement without having to go to court. It leaves all the decisions for their family in their hands and not left to the order of a judge who neither knows them or their family. Having all of these options available helps give our clients control over the outcome of their family dispute, while at the same time avoiding the very costly need to resort to court action.”

Donna graduated with Honors from the University of Connecticut Law School in 1994. She had a solo practice litigating and negotiating a variety of civil disputes. In 2010, she formed a larger law firm Murphy, Laudati, Kiel, Buttler and Rattigan, LLC, but in November 2017 decided to branch off and focus solely on Family Law. Along with Ann Newman, they formed the Law Offices of Donna L. Buttler.

Ann is an experienced family law attorney who focuses on marital mediation and collaborative divorce. She has spent more than twenty years working with families in family law and child protection matters. She earned her law degree from the University Of Connecticut School Of Law in 1990 and admitted to the Connecticut Bar in 1991.

“Ann has a particular ability to do mediation,” says Donna, while I was often in the courtroom litigating. Despite our combined years of experience, we had little interaction. “Fortunately however, we were drawn together because we both became very active in the Collaborative Law Community. Forming a partnership enabled us to capitalize on combining our individual strengths. Together we can offer our clients the widest variety of choices so they are not limited in the best way to proceed.”

According to Donna and Ann mediation and collaborative divorce are very distinct protocols, but share the commonality of clients having the ultimate say on how the divorce will be finalized. Both in the process and in the outcome, mediation and collaboration are conducted outside of the court and all negotiations are in control of the client and not a judge. In a collaborative divorce negotiation each of the clients have an attorney advocate. However in a departure from other negotiations, they also use neutral professionals as needed who guide the participants to a successful resolution. This team may include such other trained collaborative professionals such as a psychologist, counselor, a child specialist and a financial consultant. Attorneys and professionals work together for the best interests of the parties.

“Certain clients will be successful under one set of protocols. Others will be successful under a different set, but most clients will benefit from participating in either a mediation or collaboration,” says Anne.

Through mediation, Ann guides the clients through face-to-face negotiations using legal principles, which ultimately results in comprehensive separation agreement, which include property division, parenting plan if children are involved, and financial support. The core principle of mediation however is that Ann is neutral, not representing either husband or wife and therefore, both can rely on her guidance and recommendations without fear of disadvantage.

“My goal is to skillfully guide the couple to create a fair agreement,” says Ann. “I provide a structure to address tough questions whether its financial, parenting, or retirement issues and we discuss it in a very composed, calm setting.”

Some cases are appropriate for litigation and it is just not possible to avoid court. It may be because the finances are complex, the emotions are too strong or the legal issues are unique. Litigation is the most common method of resolving the issues of your family matter. It does not necessarily mean a trial, but it is a court-supervised process. Although the parties are encouraged to negotiate outside of the court, all divorce terms are developed in a court proceeding and must be approved by a judge. Whatever the reason you choose to litigate, Donna and Ann will be by your side, using their capabilities, experience and resources to prepare your case and maximize your results.

Divorce negotiation can be and should be very much individualized. That is wholeheartedly what their law firm is trying to convey and offer.

“By thoroughly planning for our client’s future the road ahead looks so much more positive,” says Donna. “ It’s critical to remember the manner you get divorced is almost as important as your final outcome and our law firm is devoted to making certain we command everything we can to bring families peace of mind.”

