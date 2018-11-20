STS International, Inc. Launches New Brand at The I/ITSEC 2018 Conference in Orlando 11/27/18-11/29/18
STS International, Inc. Launches New Brand at The Interservice/ Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) 2018 in Orlando 11/27-11/29/18
“STS is very excited to launch our new brand. We are growing and evolving as a company and our new brand reflects that - we really want to get our brand out there. I/ITSEC is a great, innovative event to be a part of and we are proud to be part of it this year. STS has recently engaged in new contracts like Medical Modeling and Simulation and Training Program (MMAST), Enterprise Training Services Contract, and Medical Simulation Support Services (MS3) Contract. We are also exploring emerging technologies and opportunities in Training and Simulation,” says Dave Morgan, Vice President at STS.
STS will be exhibiting at Booth #2712 from Nov 27 through Nov 29, 2018 in the Orlando South Convention Center. Not only will STS be launching its new brand, but STS will also be hosting a Virtual Reality Experience and Oculus Headset raffle.
About STS International, Inc.
Founded in 1992, STS International is a U.S. Veteran Owned business with over twenty-five years of experience providing integrated, secure solutions and services to the federal government in the areas of Engineering, Enterprise Asset and Logistics Management, Training and Simulation, and Professional Support Services. We have focused our efforts in the domains of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber-Defense, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C6ISR), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Force Protection Systems, Cyber Mission Assurance, Robotics and Unmanned Systems, and Medical Training and Simulation.
Our goal at STS is to achieve mission-success for our clients in Defense, Homeland, and National Security by dedicating ourselves to the principles of innovation, agility, and excellence. What makes STS unique is our ability to swiftly meet our client’s needs while sustaining an organization with global operations and a mature infrastructure to support enterprise, end-to-end solutions. Our solutions maximize best value, mitigate risks, and optimize operational efficiency.
About I/ITSEC
The Interservice/ Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) is the world's largest modeling, simulation, and training conference. Held near the beginning of December in Orlando, Florida, USA, I/ITSEC consists of peer-reviewed paper presentations, tutorials, special events, professional workshops, a commercial exhibit hall, a serious games competition, and STEM events for teachers and secondary students. I/ITSEC is organized by the National Training and Simulation Association (NTSA), which promotes international and interdisciplinary cooperation within the fields of modeling and simulation (M&S), training, education, analysis, and related disciplines at this annual meeting. The NTSA is an affiliate subsidiary of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA). Hence, I/ITSEC also emphasizes themes related to defense and security.
Jennifer Morgan
STS International
+1 703-575-5180
email us here