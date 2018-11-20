STS International Volunteers at 16th Annual Washington Redskins Harvest Feast
On Monday, November 12, volunteers prepared more than 2,500 bags of groceries for distribution to families in need in Prince George’s County, MD. Each family will receive all the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal, including a turkey. This event is made possible through the generosity of our partners and sponsors, specifically our Redskins Charitable Foundation Leadership Council, Ryan Homes, Shoppers Food and Pharmacy, Bank of America, Capital Area Food Bank, Performance Food Group, PepsiCo and Prince George’s County Social Services.
“STS is very proud to join so many great companies and individuals to help make sure that families are able to celebrate this holiday,” says Dave Morgan, VP at STS International.
“STS makes it a priority to allow employees to build and facilitate volunteer opportunities into our busy work schedule. We want to support our employees in volunteer work and opportunities. Serving others is part of our culture here,” says Dave Morgan.
