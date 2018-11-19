Isabel Collazo shares details of maritime fleet insurance
Bruce Gendelman Insurance Services
Isabel Collazo reveals details of insurance services company's maritime fleet insurance division.PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, November 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offering risk management solutions to marine industries, Maritime Insurance Brokers—a division of Bruce Gendelman Insurance Services—is an established provider of insurance products and services to the marine sector. Working with shippers, vessel builders, and marine facility owners, the business is further equipped to ensure that the unique exposures associated with clients' own yachts and superyachts, as well as classic and performance boats, are also adequately addressed to provide unrivaled levels of protection.
For over three decades, Bruce Gendelman Insurance Services has provided risk management solutions to a variety of commercial industries and high net worth individuals across the country. "Our maritime division," says Isabel Collazo, Vice President of Bruce Gendelman Insurance Services, "assists the marine industry by offering risk management solutions to all manner of clients, from national boat manufacturers to multinational logistics companies."
Services offered by Bruce Gendelman Insurance Services and Maritime Insurance Brokers include marine legal liability, protection and indemnity, cargo legal liability, workers' compensation, port operations cover, and insurance for yachts and other marine lines, as well as cargo, hull, and machinery insurance.
"Maritime Insurance Brokers provides tailored insurance solutions to shippers, vessel builders, and marine facility owners, from boat manufacturers here in the United States to multinational logistics providers with assets in ports worldwide," reveals Collazo.
Commercial marine insurance covers the loss or damage of ships, cargo, terminals, and any transport or cargo by which property is transferred, acquired, or held between the points of origin and final destination, according to the company. Cargo insurance, meanwhile, includes onshore and offshore exposed property—including container terminals, ports, oil platforms, and pipelines—plus hull, marine casualty, and marine liability.
"At Maritime Insurance Brokers," Collazo continues, "we also offer highly specialized marine coverage to help meet the specific needs of clients' yachts, performance boats, and classic boats. We strive to ensure total protection for clients and their families, from times of financial hardship to insurance surrounding legal liability should a boating accident occur and result in injury, death, or property damage."
"Additionally," she adds, wrapping up, "we're ideally positioned to ensure the proper coverage for theft and physical damage to the same vessels should the worst happen."
To learn more about Bruce Gendelman Insurance Services, Maritime Insurance Brokers, or to uncover further benefits of marine sector insurance and risk management solutions, please call 800-845-4145 to speak to an insurance concierge or visit https://www.gendelman.com/ or http://www.maritimeinsurancebrokers.com/.
