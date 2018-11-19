MAKE THANKSGIVING MORE FLAVORFUL WITH PEREG NATURAL FOODS
• NewEverything But the Bagel spice; Pumpkin pie spice • Gluten-Free Recipe • Easy Holiday Side Dish – Couscous w Pumpkin • Whole Wheat & Sweet Chili PankoWEST ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the upcoming fall and winter holidays, choose Pereg Natural Foods to enhance your meals with flavorful, natural products that will have people asking for seconds!
For gluten-free diets, Pereg Natural Foods recommends using any one of its 8 gluten-free flours. Choose from among almond, banana, buckwheat, chickpea, coconut, quinoa, and new teff and plantain varieties, to bake up delicious breads, muffins, pies, cakes and other baked goods.
Need breadcrumbs? Why use the same old crumbs……?! Try Pereg’s new breadcrumb and panko flavors: Whole Wheat, Sweet Thai Chili and Extra Golden Crispy. Pereg’s Whole Wheat breadcrumbs were recently recognized with an Innovation award by SIAL Paris (the largest international food show).
Pereg’s line of more than 60 exotic, fresh and all-natural spices and spice blends are sourced from around the world and offer great flavor to savory and sweet recipes.
Says Gill Schneider, CEO of Pereg, “Spices can transform a meal by adding a range of flavors, from a hint of sweetness to a kick of heat. They also give off beautiful aromas that often determine whether we want to eat a meal or not. We always think of salt as our go-to when a meal tastes too bland, but there are other spices, like cumin, that bring out the natural flavors of food. Use spices to also add color to a meal. Try our new, Everything But the Bagel spice on poultry, meats, rice, and just about everything. Spices such as turmeric and our new Spanish paprika adds vivid color to foods making them bright and appealing.”
Pereg Natural Foods FALL SPICES
Allspice – Allspice is earthy and aromatic. Use it on vegetables including cabbage and turnips, beef and lamb,and in soups, breads and desserts.
Cinnamon – This sweet spice is delicious when cooking chicken and lamb, vegetables and fruits including squash, sweet potatoes, apples and pears, and in some bread recipes.
Cloves- Cloves are rich and earthy making them a great complement to lamb. They also taste great on apples, beets, squash and sweet potatoes, as well as in curries, soups and breads.
Nutmeg – This sweet spice pairs perfectly with lamb, and taste great on broccoli, cabbage, carrots and cauliflower, as well as rice, stuffing and sauces.
Mexican Crushed Chili – Spicy and smoky, this spice goes well on beans, chicken, beef and fish, as well as corn, tomato, cauliflower, green beans and squash. It also adds unique flavor to dry rubs, marinades and salad dressings.
Zahtar – Tangy and warm in flavor, this Middle Eastern spice enhances most meats including chicken, beef, lamb and fish, and enhances the flavor of eggplant, onions and carrots as well as dry rubs, soups and salads.
Spanish Paprika - Paprika often appears in rubs, marinades, stews, chilies, and as a garnish. It’s a key an ingredient in numerous cuisines, from Mexican rices to classic Hungarian goulash to Italian sausages. Along with new Spanish paprika, which is brightest red in the paprika family, Pereg Natural Foods offers five other varieties: hot, hot oil, smoked, sweet and sweet oil paprika types.
Everything But The Bagel Spice Mix– Pereg’s new Everything But The Bagel Spice Mix gives you that irresistible everything bagel taste, without all the carbs. A special mix of natural flavors including onion, garlic, poppy, salt, and three kinds of sesame seeds, you can jazz up practically everything with it.
Pumpkin Pie Spice- Pereg’s intriguing blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, and cloves marries beautifully with many of the savory ingredients you’d use in appetizers, entrees, sides, and more, as well as traditional uses in coffee, pies and desserts.
Turmeric- Earthy and slightly pungent, turmeric adds an intriguing layer of warmth to meat, poultry, or soup. Use it to add a punch to chicken cutlets.
For a complete list of Pereg spices visit: www.pereg-gourmet.com
ABOUT PEREG - Pereg was established in 1906, and is based in Clifton, NJ. They first became known for their vast variety of pure and natural spices and spice blends, more than 60 in all, from traditional favorites to exotics from around the culinary world.
Today Pereg produces an array of all-natural products that includes ancient grains and ancient grain blends, gluten free pasta, couscous, rice,
Vicki Garfinkel Jakubovic
VICKIGJ PR
+1 973-519-8926
email us here