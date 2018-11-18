Congress of IDWF Elects Its Leaders – re-elections of Myrtle Witbooi as President & Elizabeth Tang as General Secretary

As songs of solidarity rang out from Cape Town’s historical building of social justice,Community House, the IDWF elected its leadership for the next five years.

With this global federation of domestic workers, we will make every government in the world to ratify C189 on Decent Work for Domestic Workers & pass laws to protect their rights & dignity." — Myrtle Witbooi, IDWF President

Congress of International Domestic Workers Elects Its Leaders –

Re-elections of Myrtle Witbooi as President and Elizabeth Tang as General Secretary

Cape Town, South Africa – As songs of solidarity rang out from Cape Town’s historical building of social justice, Community House, the International Domestic Workers’ Federation (IDWF) elected its leadership for the next five years. Myrtle Witbooi, General Secretary of the South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union (SADSAWU), was re-elected as President, without contention. Carmen Britez, General Secretary from Union Personal Auxiliar de Casas Particulares (UPACP) in Argentina, is IDWF’s new Vice-President. Elizabeth Tang was re-elected to the position of General Secretary, and will continue to head the IDWF Secretariat in Hong Kong.

The IDWF is a global federation of domestic workers, composed of 69 affiliates from 55 countries, representing over 600,000 domestic workers worldwide.

The office bearers positions were elected from members of the 13-member Executive Committee, which was created the day before. Two members from each of the 6 regions - Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, Caribbean and North America, had all been elected before Congress, and those candidates were uncontested.

Taking inspiration from the achievements of the host country in its fight for social justice, this group of domestic workers and their advocates from around the world assembled to champion the rights of the 70 million domestic workers worldwide, the overwhelming majority of whom are routinely undervalued and underprotected by labour laws.

As Myrtle Witbooi, said on her successful re-election,

“We are not free yet. With this global federation of domestic workers, we will make every government in the world to ratify the international convention 189 on Decent Work for Domestic Workers and pass laws to protect their rights and dignity.”

This international Congress of domestic workers will end tomorrow, the 19th with a celebration on the inclusion of domestic workers in the COIDA in South Africa enabling them to enjoy better health and safety protection at work.

