Content marketing is a very important part of any digital marketing strategy.” — Mary Ann Fasanella, CEO ACE

Here Are The Top 8 Content Marketing Trends You Should Follow

Content marketing is a strategic marketing approach focused on creating and distributing valuable, relevant, and consistent content.

It aims to attract and retain a defined audience and ultimately, to drive profitable customer action.

Digital strategies for a law firm have evolved significantly. Here are some content marketing trends which are most important for law firms that you could follow:



Analytics Marketing

Digital marketing for law firms is no more a tool; it has become a part of life. It allows prospects and clients to find the information they seek quickly. Email and social media enable law firms to connect and engage directly with their targeted audience without relying on intermediaries.

Law firms can now collect information on digital interactions with their prospects and clients to glean actionable insights into which marketing and business development strategies are providing a high return on investment.

SEO plays a major role in who and how fast people can view your content. Law firms that have content that follow the best SEO practices will results in a higher spot on the search engine listings, resulting in more clicks than if your site was stuck on the 10th page.



Paid Media

'Paid media' or 'social advertising' is becoming a very effective tool for law firms. Social networks like Facebook and LinkedIn provide law firms a platform to promote their page to their targeted audience. Facebook, for instance, allows law firms to upload a list of email addresses of current and prospective clients, then creates a list of similar people based on various factors. It is called Facebook custom audience. To know more about this click: https://www.facebook.com/business/a/custom-audiences . LinkedIn also has come out with a feature that has similar functionality.



Integrated Campaigns

Rather than market an entire law firm or even a practice area, these firms are creating campaigns around "hot topics" that they know their clients and prospects are interested in. In many instances, firms create microsites(or blogs) to provide focus and thought leadership to their target audiences.

These businesses are also developing a content strategy around each campaign to determine the type of content they will use for it. Once the content and platform are ready, firms can create a plan to promote the site and its content and make sure that they measure the results carefully.



Leverage Automation

Automate every task imaginable, including functions related to creating, publishing and promoting content. Let’s say someone visits your legal-blog and signs up for regular updates; automatically they could receive a personalized response from the managing partner or a lawyer in a specific department.

Depending on the client’s response, a series of automated ‘if-this-then-that’ (IFTT) follow-up can be triggered. Automation is slowly becoming an integral part of law firm marketing.



Dynamic Content

Dynamic content is content that you create once, but it changes according to the audience viewing it. The dynamic material in the form of images, text or offers can be replaced as per consumer with the help of a variable element inserted in the content. It helps save time and money.

It is an easy and affordable solution which can be very useful for smaller law firms. For example, company templates are automatically personalized with individual employee details to ensure consistent and accurate information. Some of the tools used are Clio, Templafy, etc.



Update and Refresh Old Content

Re-writing or updating old articles or content is a simpler process. It takes less time than creating new content from scratch. Try and find old material which can be re-written or tweaked a little to give it a fresh look and make in evergreen.



Go Deeper with In-Depth White Papers

Sometimes legal topics need more than 600 words to be accurately and helpfully covered. For these heavier-duty issues, you would want to set aside the blog and look at creating a white paper- up to 1,500 words.

Deep dive into a topic, such as Totten trusts. You could explore complex issues and incorporate insightful data and statistics, giving your readers a bit more to chew on than a blog post and showing the real depth of your knowledge in that particular area.



Future-Proof Your Content

Most companies publish some time-sensitive content, which trends for a few weeks or months or is applicable only for a short duration. They get old and lose interest very fast. Try and post most of your content which is evergreen, meaning it should stand the test of time.

For this, ask yourself, " Will this content be relevant after a year from now?"

