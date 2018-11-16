Dr. Alexander Neumeister Announces Thanksgiving Celebration at St Ann’s Soup Kitchen in Hamden, CT

Alexander Neumeister announces Thanksgiving celebration at St Ann’s for residents of Hamden, New Haven, Dixwell, Newhallville, and Highwood neighborhoods.

HAMDEN, CT, USA, November 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Ann’s Soup Kitchen is a non-profit organization that provides daily meals, a food pantry, and clothing closet to community residents in need. St. Ann’s is opening its doors again this year to the indigent and elderly residents of the greater Hamden community for a Thanksgiving celebration.

Dr. Alexander Neumeister has become closely involved with the organization, donating time and services, in addition to volunteering in the pantry multiple times a week. His role has been to support St Ann’s in providing meals to attendees. This year, Dr. Neumeister will also provide entertainment at the Thanksgiving event by playing music. Though he ultimately chose a different career path, Dr. Neumeister was classically trained in piano from the ages of 5 to 15. He remains very passionate about the arts, opera, and various kinds of classical music.

Dr. Neumeister in an active member in his community and has focused his philanthropic efforts on working with underserved and at-risk individuals, both at home and abroad. After receiving his M.D. from the University of Vienna in 1990, Dr. Neumeister worked with a number of mental health organizations including the National Institute for Mental Health in Bethesda, MD. His primary focus over the past couple decades has been bringing discoveries at the molecular level to practical human study. For over 15 years, Dr. Neumeister has also been involved in psychiatric studies concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the ongoing traumatic effects of its recent civil war.

Thanksgiving is a time to give back and give thanks. St. Ann’s pride itself on providing a sense of community by serving meals for anyone who wants or needs to attend. The organization relies on the generosity of volunteers to bring these events to life. If you are interested in volunteering for Thanksgiving or any other time, please contact Saint Ann Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry - St. Ann/Christ The Bread of Life Parish.

Additionally, readers interested in learning more about Dr. Neumeister can review his website and contact him for more information about his various services and resources.

For more information, please visit: https://www.alexanderneumeister.com/