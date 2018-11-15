Fort Myers Title Company Hosts 3rd Annual Christmas Angel Tree

Title Junction partners with The Salvation Army to host an Angel Tree for the third year in a row.

FORT MYERS, FLA., UNITED STATES, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Christmas season, Title Junction has partnered with The Salvation Army to host a Christmas Angel Tree. The Angel Tree Program was created by The Salvation Army in 1979 to provide toys and clothing to children in need at Christmas time, with participating organizations and businesses hanging Angel Tags from a Christmas tree. Each child is represented by a numerical code along with information about their age, gender, clothing size, and what they want for Christmas. The children are then ‘adopted’ by individuals who choose their tags and buy them toys and clothing for Christmas.

In less than a week, Title Junction has already adopted out over half of the 50 Angels entrusted to them by The Salvation Army.

“I’d love to see all of these kids adopted so we can ask The Salvation Army for even more Angel Tags,” says owner Jennifer Ferri. “This program does so much good, and we’re excited to be a part of it!”

A leading provider of title and closing services in Florida, Title Junction is always looking for opportunities to give back and make a positive difference in the community. Generosity and caring are a huge part of the company’s ethos, with 2018 being the third year in a row that they’ve participated in the Angel Tree program.

Title Junction is a full service real estate title company serving the area of Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and the entire state of Florida since 2005. The company handles a number of real estate title services for both commercial and residential properties. Employees of Title Junction can also act as a witness in courtesy closings as well as an escrow agent and a notary public.