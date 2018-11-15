Auxxit, Inc. Raises $110K To Develop Community Commerce Mobile Application

Auxxit, Inc. an emerging tech startup is developing a mobile application enabling peer-to-peer sales in an interactive group chat social network platform.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auxxit, Inc. (“Auxxit”), a Colorado based tech startup focused on facilitating peer-to-peer sales through embedded functionality in a group chat social network platform announced the completion of its first round of fundraising. The company raised $110,000 in a friends and family seed round to fuel the development of its new mobile application.

With Auxxit, users join communities with shared interests and the ability to participate in exciting “live” online social commerce events, the first of which will be a group auction tool. Community members can submit goods to be auctioned and when an event begins, our innovative mobile chat application simulcasts bidding activity in real-time within the chat window driving spontaneous discussion and interaction.

Key features of the app include:

• Real-time chat feature

• Communities managed by moderators

• Embedded payment and shipping tools allowing for easy transaction settlement between buyers and sellers.

Auxxit is moving beyond the traditional digital marketplace environment providing users with a complete social and interactive experience geared to e-commerce.

“After trying to maximize sales through traditional digital marketplaces and topic focused chat applications, we saw an opportunity to merge the two and tested the concept for a year, leveraging multiple applications to achieve what Auxxit will be able to accomplish as a single platform” said Vincent Arena, Auxxit’s founder and CEO. “Our unique ecosystem has been carefully designed to disrupt the traditional digital marketplace and auction industries through the intelligent application of increasingly popular real-time group chat technology.”

About Auxxit

Auxxit is a peer-to-peer mobile application dedicated to providing its users a community experience with direct access to other users with shared interests and the ability to participate in online social commerce events. Founded in 2017, Auxxit is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit www.auxxit.com.

