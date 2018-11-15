PCS Software announces ISO 9001:2015 Certification

SHENANDOAH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCS Software, a leading developer of hosted software solutions designed specifically for the ground transportation industry, is pleased to announce that they are now certified under the ISO 9001:2015 standards as of November 5th,2018.

Achieving this certification shows PCS Software’s commitment to compliance with the quality standards of the management system, continual improvement of the effectiveness of the system, and increased customer satisfaction.

ISO 9001 is a quality management system standard that was developed by the International Organization for Standardization, which is an association of governmental and nongovernmental organizations from many countries. The ISO 9001 standard is utilized to certify quality management systems that focus on continuous improvement, customer satisfaction, and the active involvement of both management and employees in a process-based approach.

About PCS Software

For over 20 years PCS Software has been designing Transportation Management Software Systems used by Trucking Companies and Freight Brokers providing services within the Full Truckload, Over-The-Road, LTL and Intermodal market segments. Our comprehensive systems deliver real efficiencies and real bottom line results. Used by over a thousand transportation service companies across the United States and Canada to manage their operations, administration and regulatory compliance, customer service and fleet management. Our software is the most powerful, efficient and complete Transportation Management Software available today.