Patrick Brown Supported Lisa MacLeod

Patrick Brown makes comeback in Brampton

Patrick Brown writes in the book that he went out of his way to support Lisa MacLeod when she came forward with her mental health battle. He went against the advice of the PC Chair of Eastern Ontario” — OPI Books

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Support for Lisa MacLeod on mental health

November 15, 2018

Patrick Brown writes in the book that he went out of his way to support Lisa MacLeod when she came forward with her mental health battle. He went against the advice of the PC Chair of the Easter Ontario region and party officials and disqualified MacLeod’s nomination challengers. He articulates in his book about the support and help he provided. We know she has not read the book and we would hope that the journalistic community will review the content and report on this aspect accurately and without bias.

As Ontarian’s may be aware Mr. Brown introduced the largest proposed public investment in combating mental health in the People’s Guarantee, something the current Government continues to support.

Dean Baxendale

From Page 105-106 of the book

There was a candidate, Goldie Ghamari, who was running against MacLeod in Ottawa for the nomination. So what did I do? I called Ghamari and told her that she could run in any other riding, but not against MacLeod. Period. I thought she’d beat MacLeod handily, so I intervened to protect her. Six months later, another candidate, Ottawa businessman Riven Zhang, decided to run for the nomination against MacLeod. He had a very big Chinese community behind him. Again, I went to MacLeod and told her not to worry about the nomination because I was protecting her.