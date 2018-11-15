Tasca Reports over 100 g/t Gold at Princeton
RESULTS EXCEED 100 G/T GOLD AT THE NEW PRINCETON GOLD DISCOVERYVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tasca Resources Ltd. (TAC.V) has received initial assay results from its September, 2018, trenching program at its Princeton gold property.
Significant Points
One bedrock sample exceeded 100 g/t gold and one bedrock sample ran 100 g/t gold.
Two quartz float samples exceeded 100 g/t gold.
Seventeen of 56 samples exceeded 1 g/t gold, including 13 of the 16 quartz vein or float samples
Zone traced over 120 metres, overburden exceeded the 6 metre reach of excavator
Location of Area 2 and trench locations can be found on the accompanying map. Values will be plotted once final assays are received.
"Tasca has always recognized the Princeton Gold Property as one of its significant assets;" said CEO Clive Massey. "These high grade gold results have moved the Princeton Project to the forefront of our exploration strategy and we are now making preparations to follow up with a fully permitted drill program prior to year end."
The excavator trenching program followed up on the earlier Area 2 exploration discoveries, where float grab and in-place quartz rock sampling documented 25 of 37 samples returning gold values in excess of 1,000 ppb with 13 of the 25 samples returning gold values in excess of 10,000 ppb gold, or 10 grams per tonne, to a maximum of 66,237 ppb or 66.2 grams per tonne gold.
The trenching was able to trace the main vein structure approximately 120 metres along strike before the vein zone disappeared beneath thickening overburden cover in both directions. Trenches were cut perpendicular to vein strike with short distances opened in each direction along the vein where possible. Mineralization is confined to the quartz veins or within the first metre of the andesitic host rock. The quartz vein ranges from 0.3 to 1.8 metres in width and consists of white quartz with limonite fractures and irregular limonitic patches and a rare vuggy texture.
Two other areas highlighted by anomalous rock samples or soil samples were tested. Overburden thicknesses were beyond the limit of the excavator boom so bedrock was not reached. These areas will need to be tested by diamond drilling. The five quartz float samples were taken from these two areas. Tasca cautions investors float samples are grab samples and may not be representative of mineralization on the Princeton Property.
Princeton Gold Property
The Princeton Gold Property lies 35 kilometres south of Princeton, British Columbia and 11 kilometers south of the producing Copper Mountain Copper Mine. The road accessible, 4013 hectare property is fully permitted for fifty trenching sites and ten drilling sites.
The Area 2 samples were collected from three separate locations consisting of angular float, sub crop or outcrop of rusty weathered, limonite stained quartz with trace to 5% very fine grained disseminated pyrite. Several of the samples exhibit remnant vugs or cellular boxwork structure.
A 2011 grid soil sampling survey indicates Area 2 hosts multiple, linear, parallel gold-in-soil anomalies with the strongest anomaly striking a minimum of 500 metres to a maximum of 650 metres in a northwestern direction.
About Tasca Resources
Tasca Resources Ltd. (TAC: TSX-V; FWB: 3TA) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Our objective is to build shareholder value through exploration and potential development or acquisition of existing projects with significant up-side.
David Joseph
David Joseph Marketing
+1 604-619-9192
