Launch of CHUM school of artificial intelligence applied to the health sector

Today, CHUM and Universite de Montreal announce the creation of the Ecole de l'intelligence artificielle en sante du CHUM (EIAS).

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, CHUM and Universite de Montreal announce the creation of the first school of artificial intelligence applied to the health sector from a Francophone environment, the Ecole de l'intelligence artificielle en sante du CHUM (EIAS). Established by CHUM, through its Academy, in conjunction with the Universite de Montreal, its faculties and schools, the objective of the EIAS is to support and assist health system stakeholders in the adoption, implementation and promotion of AI, for the benefit of its teams, patients and the general public. The EIAS will address topics such as social, legal and ethical acceptability, and the transformation of trades, professions, practices, teams, the organization and the health system.

AI Serving Health

AI offers unprecedented possibilities in the health sector, through its capacity to analyze massive amounts of data to better understand, detect and treat disease, and through robotization. As a disruptive innovation, AI will rapidly and profoundly transform care, teaching, research and health systems management. However, the stakes involved in implementing AI in this field are considerable and require a structured approach if the implementation is to be a success and bring real value to healthcare teams and the public. “The school we are opening today with our partners aims to support health system stakeholders in this transformation by providing them with what they need to change the culture, organizational structure and management, as well as by offering support to those involved and by measuring impacts throughout the transformation process,” states Dr. Fabrice Brunet, president and CEO of CHUM. “It is the first artificial intelligence school in the world from a Francophone environment to focus on the development of human capacities and the implementation of AI in a real environment, and will raise CHUM and the Universite de Montreal profiles internationally through partnerships with more than 100 university hospitals.”

A School for All Levels of Proficiency

The EIAS is geared towards all health professionals working in health systems and in companies directly or indirectly involved with health, including all its determinants (environment, nutrition, urbanization, economy, etc.). As of January 2019, it will progressively deliver programs adapted to a varied clientele and to their level of AI proficiency. “By raising awareness through "lunch and learns" or short videos, skills development through diploma programs, familiarization through practical workshops and simulation, and field experimentation, the EIAS will be able to meet the needs of diverse health stakeholders, and will do so in several languages,” notes Nathalie Beaulieu, Chief Learning Officer of CHUM. “Nimble and proactive, the school is distinguished by its flexible and contextualized nature. It places the human being at the centre of the transformation to increase its capacity to heal.”

The EIAS is built on five pillars: the training curriculum, the faculty, internship sites, career development and value creation. The departments and services of CHUM are an integral part of it, not only as an internship center, but also as a place of implantation and experimentation of the AI. As pointed out by Dr. Vincent Oliva, Head of the Department of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine at CHUM: “AI has already begun to revolutionize medicine. It is now used not only to assess brain volume for the detection of Alzheimer's disease, but also to evaluate cardiac function, detect lung nodules and predict cancers. It will redefine and enhance the role of medical imaging.”

EIAS: A Joint Partnership

The creation of the EIAS would not have been possible without the commitment of the Universite de Montreal, its faculties and its schools. "In addition to contributing to advances in artificial intelligence, the Universite de Montreal supports its deployment within society, by training workers in its use and by working to ensure that its development is ethical and responsible. Becoming partners with this new school at CHUM enables us to make a positive contribution to the transformation of the healthcare environment, where artificial intelligence has the potential to significantly improve our quality of life," declares the vice-rector of student and academic affairs, Louise Beliveau.

CHUM will begin by working closely with the Universite de Montreal's faculty of arts and science and Mosaic HEC, HEC Montreal's multidisciplinary training and research centre specializing in innovation and creativity management. Full professors and students from Mosaic HEC Montreal will contribute to developing the content of the school's activities. The EIAS can also count on support from several other institutional and private partners.

Innove-Action: Three Days to Reinvent Health

The announcement of the creation of the Ecole de l'intelligence artificielle en sante du CHUM is included in the program of the Innove-Action event, which takes place from November 13 to 15 at the Centre de recherche du CHUM (CRCHUM). Over the course of these three days, more than 1200 professionals, researchers, students, managers, decision-makers, patients and industrial partners will participate in some forty interactive activities under the theme of reinventing health: augmented intelligence and innovation ("Reinventer la sante : intelligence augmentee et innovations"). For more information and to consult the program: innoveactionchum.ca. To follow the event on a mobile device, download the application for IOS and Android EventMobi (code: Innoveaction2018).

- 30 -

About Centre hospitalier de l'Universite de Montreal (CHUM)

The Centre hospitalier de l’Universite de Montreal is an innovative hospital devoted to serving patients. It provides the highest quality specialized and ultraspecialized care to patients and the general public all over Quebec. Through its unique expertise and innovations, its aim is to improve the health of the adult and aging population. As the Universite de Montreal hospital, CHUM is dedicated to care, research, teaching, health promotion, and the assessment of technology and health intervention methods in order to continually improve the quality of care and the health of the population. Since the fall of 2017, patients and their families have been able to enjoy a renewed hospital experience at CHUM's new facilities. chumontreal.qc.ca