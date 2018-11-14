Phaze Concrete Reveals Five Differences in Residential and Commercial Build Projects

Phaze Concrete has experience with both residential and commercial properties and the company is sharing the variances in the builds.

HILDALE, UTAH, USA, November 14, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- All buildings are not created equal. Simply looking at a map of a town, never mind driving down any Mainstreet can tell a person that. Yet, what many people do not realize is the vast differences in the creation of a commercial versus a residential building. After all, they both must be safe, sound, and secure. Although, the way that is measured is different, due to many factors. Phaze Concrete is explaining the five main differences that make residential and commercial builds unique from one another. This information is vital for either the homeowner or commercial build owner. Not only do they know the work that goes into each, but so that they have an idea of what to expect.1. PermitsThe permits and code necessities vary between commercial and residential builds heavily. Not that stringent codes do not exist for residential builds. Rather, there are more codes that exist for commercial buildings, in addition to the residential permits and codes. Of course, it makes sense, considering more people are in and out of a commercial building daily. That means there is more of a risk that something could become unsafe. Therefore, the permits and codes are much more rigorous and specific for commercial buildings.2. Building IntegrityOf course, all buildings are safe, if built properly. That is why codes and permits are in place, to ensure a level of safety is maintained. Yet, the building’s integrity differs from commercial to residential builds. Commercial buildings need to be able to withstand a lot more abuse than a typical residential building. Therefore, the building’s integrity must be greater for a commercial building.3. Materials UsedMuch of the building’s integrity comes from the materials that are used to build a structure. While wood is the primary component in most residential structures, steel is often used in commercial structures. This is because of functionality and cost. Most homeowners do not want to pay for their home to be reinforced with steel, nor do they need to. Wood functions fine inside a residential structure. However, with commercial buildings, the structure depends on the stronger material. Thus, upping the price and streamlining the functionality of the building.4. Purpose for StructureA home is built to be safe but unique. Therefore, a residential structure needs to fulfill a more emotional appeal than a commercial building. The purpose of the structures is entirely different. While a family builds a home inside a residential structure, a business mogul builds an empire. The structure in a commercial building has a lot more going on inside. When each structure is being built differences need to be accounted for.5. Timeline of CompletionThe final major difference within a commercial and residential build is the time it takes to complete it. When erecting a commercial structure, the amount of time and manpower is extreme. That costs a lot of money per day. Plus, the businessperson funding the payroll wants to stop spending money on the building and start making money. Therefore, they want the build done quickly. A residential building is slower in its timeline of completion. While the investment is still large, for a family, the price difference per day is substantial. Thus, companies need fewer people to complete it. Ergo, it takes more time to build.To close, Phaze Concrete takes pride in all the work that they do. Whether a residential neighborhood needs work, or a business park. However, there is a lot of different variables that go into each project. Literally, everything down to the nuts and bolts needed to complete the project must be perfect, for either build. Therefore, when deciding to build either commercially or residentially, take care in the research. Since, picking the right contractors for the job lays the foundation for an all-around successful build.