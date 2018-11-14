Dedicated Developers Named as a Top Acquia North American Partner!
Technology company Acquia named Dedicated Developers to its Top North American Partner Group, which features select companies that Acquia recommends to clients.ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpharetta, GA, November 14, 2018 (Newswire.com) – Acquia, which was recently named one of the hottest 100 private technology companies in cloud computing by Forbes Magazine, has selected Dedicated Developers as a Top North American Partner.
Acquia recommends members of its North American Partner Group to clients when specific services are needed.
Dedicated Developers is listed on the Acquia website for the following vertical markets: Architecture/Construction, Business Services, Consumer Good/ Electronics, Education, health care and for these solutions areas: Design and Implementation.
Acquia is a company that has always been at the forefront of open-source site innovation. Companies come to it for help and in return, the Acquia matches them with the best resources and partners or works with them directly.
“It’s a tremendous honor to join the group of select companies recommended by Acquia … and one more example of the quality of services that we offer,” said Dedicated Developers Co-Founder Vishal Bhatia. “We are excited that a reputable company like Acquia is willing to put its trust in us and we look forward to a long, mutually beneficial business relationship.”
Dedicated Developers is a top-tier Web and Mobile Application Development company. The company was founded in 2007 and employs over 100 employees globally. Their industry leadership stems from their unique model that combines US-based project management and leadership with access to top talent in India, The Philippines, and Argentina.
Dedicated Developers offers industry leading development solutions such as Website Development, Software Product Development, Mobile App Development (Native and Hybrid), Open source development, and Custom App development that combine quality, speed-to-market and competitive pricing.
Dedicated Developers’ commitment to customer satisfaction is the driving force that caters to high-end quality services. They offer a wide array of hiring and staffing options for their creative, skilled and experienced developers best known for their command of PHP, Drupal, HTML, .NET and the latest mobile application development software. The unique blend of US-based Project Managers and Offshore development is an assurance of best-in-class communication, project management and technical support.
Dedicated Developers is located at 2300 Lakeview Parkway, Suite 700, in Alpharetta, GA. The company also has offices at 1390 Market Street, Suite 200, San Francisco, CA. You can contact Dedicated Developers by calling 770-274-4482 or by visiting https://dedicateddevelopers.com/.
About Dedicated Developers:
Founded in 2007, Dedicated Developers has built a high performing team using strict selection criteria that have resulted in less than 5% of all applicants being chosen to work for the company. The team includes Graphic & Website Designers, Web Developers, PHP Coders, Android & iPhone Mobile Application Developers, and much more. The company’s founders have over 25 years of combined development and design experience and have earned master’s degrees in electrical and computer engineering.
If a company is preparing to expand its business onto the Internet or is in need of more modern technology, Dedicated Developers is uniquely qualified to help it reach more potential clients both local and worldwide. And, with its customizable service and pricing plans, the company makes the best web development services affordable for almost any business.
Vishal Bhatia
Dedicated Developers
+1 7702744482
email us here
