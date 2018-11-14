Kapture CRM Launches Real-Time Agent Dashboard for More Efficient Team Monitoring
Kapture CRM’S brand-new real-time team overview dashboard monitor your entire team in real-time. This includes status and performance updates about each agent.BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kapture CRM a fast-growing helpdesk CRM software has unvield their real-time agent monitoring dashboard. This dashboard enables the managers and team leaders to track their entire team through a single dashboard. Instead of manually keeping a check on the entire team, the unified dashboard gives you accurate information about the real-time activity of each employee.
Even during the busiest work days, the intutive dashboard enables you to take-in all necessary performance metrics in a single glance. The real-time dashboard intimates about the present status of the different real-time metrics connected with providing a seamless customer experience. By simply keeping an eye on these real-time metrics, the team managers or TL’s can ensure that their respective teams are on-top of their customer service game.
Acquire real-time metrics to make real-time decisions
A customer service team need to provide amicable resolution to the different inbound customer queries. For this, the service agent should be available and bring their A-game to every customer interaction.
In order to ensure a better customer experience, the service manager or team leader should review the real-time team performances. By recoganizing an issue at the earliest, the monitoring personality can apply the requisite remedial measures.
Kapture’s real-time dashboard updates real-time metrics about the team performance. Within the real-time dashboard, you can review the agent availability status, any registered reason for unavailability, time spent on the present ticket and number of tickets resolved.
By tracking these different metrics, the service team leader can non-intrusively and optimally monitor the performances of the entire team. It also enables the team leader to take the right action plan to resolve customer problems.
About Kapture CRM
Kapture CRM is an end-to-end CRM Platform that helps businesses to manage their sales, customer service, and operations. By combining all these processes within a single platform, businesses can create a proactive way of internal and client engagement. Kapture CRM platform is also versatile enough to integrate with multiple 3rd party api’s. Kapture CRM is a part of multiple world’s leading brands across multiple industries.
