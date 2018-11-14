GenHigh Tech Introduces the Bluetooth Enabled PICOOC Smart Body Fat Scale to the US Market

The PICOOC Smart Scale is one of the most accurate Bluetooth smart scales on the market

PICOOC Smart Body Fat Scale is an advanced Bluetooth scale that can track up to 13 different body measurements via the PICOOC app.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenHigh Tech, a global leader in high-quality, innovative consumer products, is pleased to announce it has brought the highly accurate PICOOC Smart Body Fat Scale to the U.S. consumer market. As health and fitness become increasingly connected, more and more smart home devices are present in households, starting with consumer-friendly smart scales.

The PICOOC Smart Scale is one of the most accurate smart scales on the market, as it is equipped with 4 high-precision sensors, it can weigh from 18lbs up to 330lbs in 0.2 lbs increments. The device features Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity. Users can sync data from the PICOOC with the PICOOC app to see all stats and results to better track fitness progress and goals.

The PICOOC Smart Scale uses the combination of Bio-electrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) Technology and the PICOOC Health Data Platform (developed by Chicago University researchers) to obtain exact body scores and statistics.

PICOOC’s health data systems are able to accurately track up to 13 different body measurements. These include body fat, body weight, muscle, visceral fat, protein, bone mass, water, body type, body age, BMR, BMI, and your overall PICOOC score.

The PICOOC Smart Scale supports multiple users, and it automatically identifies each family member thanks to step-on technology. All of the data is securely stored in the PICOOC app for instant access. Personal settings including profile, body circumference, and weight goal can be changed for individual users. The measurements can be synced with Google Fit and Apple Health, to maximize their effectiveness.

The device’s LED display also reduces power consumption while providing clear, concise results. The scale’s tempered glass is scratch resistant, the non-slip pads prevent sliding, and its sleek and compact design and the white color perfectly complement any environment. The body is made of strong ABS material that survived a 1.5-meter drop test, and it holds the inner components nicely.

The PICOOC smart scale comes in two versions; Mini Pro and Big Pro. The two scales vary in pricing, size, and thickness of the tempered glass (PICOOC Mini’s 5mm/PICOOC Big’s 8mm). Everything else including the app, measurements, and other features remain the same.

The PICOOC smart scale is available now on Amazon at an MSRP of $59.99 (PICOOC Mini Pro Smart Body Fat Scale) and $79.99 (PICOOC Big Pro Smart Body Fat Scale). All PICOOC products are backed by a one-year Amazon warranty and toll-free 24/7 technical support.

About GenHigh

GenHigh’s mission is to provide consumers worldwide access to high-quality, elegantly-designed smart devices engineered with the latest innovations in technology matched with precision craftsmanship. We are headquartered in China. GenHigh was founded in 2017 with operations in the US and Japan. GenHigh is committed to our goal of connecting consumers & communities through our everyday products. For more information, please visit http://www.genhigh.com.

About PICOOC

PICOOC is the leading developer of smart home and health devices. Since 2013, PICOOC has been occupying a leading position in this industry with an extraordinary market response thanks to the virtues of reliable products and outstanding service. For more information about PICOOC, please visit the Amazon product page.

