Largest Ever Youth Sport Safety Platform to Launch Fall 2018

US Youth Soccer, Mayo Clinic, InjureFree & the U.S. Center for SafeSport Team Up to Focus on Athlete Safety

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Center for SafeSport (the Center), the first and only national organization of its kind focused on ending all forms of abuse in sport, is supporting US Youth Soccer as they announce a new major sports safety initiative. With guidance from the Center, US Youth Soccer is incorporating accessible technology in collaboration with Mayo Clinic and powered by software technology partner InjureFree to place a renewed focus on player safety and wellness.

“Providing easily-accessible abuse prevention education is imperative to creating safe and supportive playing environments for our nation’s athletes,” says Shellie Pfohl, CEO of the U.S. Center for SafeSport. “The InjureFree platform is helping US Youth Soccer take a safety-first approach, as 3 million players will be impacted by USYS coaches, volunteers and administrators accessing the Center’s important abuse-prevention training and education.”

Beginning fall 2018, US Youth Soccer organization members and their member clubs and leagues will have free access to the US Youth Soccer Athlete Incident Management System. The digital risk management platform is designed, in part, to assist with the delivery and tracking completion of, state and federal safety education mandates for 600,000 volunteers and 3 million parents. Available through the platform will be the Center’s abuse-prevention training and education.

“As the largest youth sports organization in America and the leader in youth soccer, US Youth Soccer has an incredible responsibility for the health and safety of our 3 million registered players,” said Chris Moore, US Youth Soccer Chief Executive Officer. “With the adoption of the Safe Sport Act earlier this year, we began searching for a solution to help our 57 organization members, including 55 state member associations, distribute the federally mandated trainings as well as the various state laws requiring concussion education.”

“White-labeling is an industry term for using something that’s already created - in this case, our InjureFree technology,” said InjureFree CEO Charlie Wund. “By white-labeling InjureFree for US Youth Soccer, we’re able to provide a risk management system with a familiarity to end-users, where coaches and parents are more inclined to adopt new procedures with a recognized brand.”

US Youth Soccer Chair, Dr. Pete Zopfi, said, “US Youth Soccer is committed to keeping kids safe while playing soccer and I am confident that the US Youth Soccer AIM System will play a significant role in our efforts to grow the game while supporting the national initiative to place a truly great team on the field when we host the World Cup in 2026.”

“Concussion and other sport-related injuries continue to capture national headlines. Evaluation and management of concussion has changed drastically in the last decade, contributing to anxiety and confusion among athletes, parents, and even medical providers. Through this collaboration, US Youth Soccer athletes, coaches, and parents will have ready access to current, evidence-based concussion education and management information provided by Mayo Clinic experts. This will include concussion risk and prevention, identification of athletes who should be removed from play due to suspected concussion, what to do and expect in the early stages of recovery, and return to play. InjureFree’s technology allows for scalable delivery and providing personalized information to athletes and parents at the time they need it,” said Dr. Jennifer Wethe, PhD, the Co-Director of the Mayo Clinic Concussion Program in Arizona.