Front Montgomery Joins Celebrities Featured in Baristas White Coffee Spots During Coverage of Seahawks VS Packers Game
Supermodel/actress Front Montgomery will be hosting a new set of commercials on the NFL Network during Seahawks VS Packers game on Thursday Night Football.
Baristas (OTCMKTS:BCCI)
The series of spots feature the best-selling Baristas White Coffee which is available in single-serve pods compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system as well as bags of ground white coffee. Consumers are invited to try white coffee by going to www.trywhitecoffee.com where Amazon will ship two boxes to their home or business free of charge, fulfilled by Amazon.
White Coffee is a rarity and is developed using a slow and low heat roast that preserves a much higher caffeine level than a traditional roast. Because the beans have been under-roasted, white coffee has a lighter taste than traditional coffee and is described as both neutral and nutty.
Front Montgomery stated: “White coffee brings a whole new flavor to your morning, the lighter roast brings a tea-like properties, with almost 3 times the caffeine. It was fun shooting this new series of commercials and promotions. I think the NFL is the perfect place for fans to see them first especially since the Seahawks are playing.”
Baristas has also created a new line of infused coffee called Baristas “EnrichaRoast” that promotes healthy living. The infused product line is based on coffee, the world’s most popular beverage It offers consumers the ability to enhance their daily coffee consumption with vitamins, minerals, nutraceuticals, and other additives legal in the states which the products are available.
The new blends are infused with substances that promote weight loss, vitality, sensuality, and recovery from hangovers as well as potentially other health benefits. Some other potential benefits may or may not include the slowing of cancer cells, prevention of Alzheimer’s, treatment of Glaucoma, relief from Arthritis, decreased Anxiety, and reportedly other healthy effects.
About Front Montgomery: Front is a Thai-American international supermodel, businesswoman, and "A List" actress with countless roles in television, theater, and movies. A true super star! Beginning her career as a top runway model, she has also been the face and body for worldwide brands such as Coca-Cola, Wimbledon, Ponds, Wacoal, and Benetton, among others. She has appeared in over 100 Television series and specials as an actress or celebrity over the past 20 years. Front has also been featured on the cover of countless magazines, profile publications and theatrical release films. Front Montgomery has long defined the quintessential standard for Asian beauty. Her light skin and sharp features defined a new standard from the time she became one of Asia's top all time supermodels in the 80s emerging into one of the most recognized and beloved actresses and spokeswomen.
About Thursday Night Football: Thursday Night Football (or simply TNF) is the branding used for broadcasts of National Football League (NFL) games that broadcast primarily on Thursday nights. Most of the games kick off at 8:20 p.m. Eastern Time: but games in the package also air occasionally on Saturdays in the later portion of the season, as well as a single Sunday morning game from London in the NFL International Series (these games have been branded since 2017 as NFL Network Special)
About Baristas Coffee Company: Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of “Grounded in Seattle” the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with kathy ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, and other notable media.
Front Montgomery
Front Montgomery Int.
+1 425-471-0588
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Front Montgomery Kathy Ireland Baristas Coffee