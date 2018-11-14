Megs McLean Gives Seahawks Packers NFL Audiences First Look at New Baristas White Coffee Commercials

Megs McLean Baristas ad Megs Capps Club logo Megs McLean Logo Megs Cover Megs and Band

Megs is no stranger to this seasons NFL fans having kicked off both Monday and Thursday Night Football, but she also was seen during the NFL London game.

Baristas Coffee Company (OTCMKTS:BCCI)

Seattle is my home town and I am a Seahawks fan true and blue. I am looking forward to fans seeing the first in a new series of commercials and other promotions I have just completed filming.” — Megs McLean

KENMORE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Megs Mclean will give NFL Network viewers who watch the Thursday Night Football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers, the first look at her new Baristas White Coffee adds.The new spots feature the best-selling Baristas White Coffee which is available in single serve pods compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system as well as bags of ground white coffee. Consumers are invited to try white coffee by going to www.trywhitecoffee.com where Amazon will ship two boxes to their home or business free of charge, fulfilled by Amazon.Megs is no stranger to this seasons NFL audiences having not only kicked off both Monday Night and Thursday Night Football with her “Kick it” spot which featured her breakout single “Its My Truck”, but she also recently was seen promoting Baristas White Coffee during the NFL London game. The new spot features some of her favorite music from her EP “Out of School” shot in her private rehearsal space.White Coffee is a rarity and is developed using a slow and low heat roast that preserves a much higher caffeine level than a traditional roast. Because the beans have been under-roasted, white coffee has a lighter taste than traditional coffee and is described as both neutral and nutty.Megs Mclean stated: “Seattle is my home town and I have to put it out there that I am a Seahawks fan true and blue. I am looking forward to fans being able to see the first in a new series of commercials and other promotions I have just completed filming. Seattle based Baristas White coffee is the only coffee that can keep up with me, it’s a tea like flavor, with a monster kick.”About Thursday Night Football: Thursday Night Football (or simply TNF) is the branding used for broadcasts of National Football League (NFL) games that broadcast primarily on Thursday nights. Most of the games kick off at 8:20 p.m. Eastern Time: but games in the package also air occasionally on Saturdays in the later portion of the season, as well as a single Sunday morning game from London in the NFL International Series (these games have been branded since 2017 as NFL Network Special)About Megs McLean: Megs McLean is a full-time professional singer/songwriter and performer who has opened for Clint Black, Sara Evans, David Lee Murphy, Lorrie Morgan, Pam Tillis, played for Taylor Swift and Kenny Chesney audiences and headlined numerous festivals and events. She has performed Live on Fox 28 News, has been featured on MTV Live, Pure Country, VH1 Classic and radio stations throughout the nation. Megs and her band deliver an energetic mix of guitar-driven “Crunge” Country Rock Grunge originals. Her First single “It’s My Truck” gained Meg's recognition as one of the top 10 “Next Women of Country” on Spotify as well as “Country Pick of the Week”. Recorded at the world-famous London Bridge Studios in Shoreline, WA, with Ben Smith of "Heart" on the drums, Brad Smith from Blind Melon on Bass, and Shohei Ogami on guitar.EP available on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon and other music vendors. YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_sZlRHV1cY&list=OLAK5uy_lXqkNb2ajKxdaNGs40uSxvihResV678QM About Baristas Coffee Company: Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of “Grounded in Seattle” the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with kathy ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, and other notable media.

