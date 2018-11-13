Gabriel Btesh reveals socially conscious approach to large-scale property development
Panama City property developer Gabriel Btesh continues to honor three-decade-long commitment to socially conscious property construction and development.PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, PANAMA, November 13, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A socially conscious commitment to industry regulation and building standards has seen prominent Panama property developer Gabriel Btesh's business thrive. Over the course of 30 years or more in the sector, the construction company boss and his team continue to champion improved building standards, increased standards of living, and ever-rising levels of well-being in the Central and South American country.
Taking over the family business from his father, Panama City-based Gabriel Btesh continues to create a legacy. "This legacy," says the construction company boss, "is not just for my family or me, but for the entire Republic of Panama."
He continues, "I've always been a keen advocate of the improvements being made toward accelerating standards of living and well-being in my country, always yearning to do what was right, and on a scale as great as possible."
Yet, he says, he never dared to dream that as a company, he and his team would achieve such success. "Or that it would prove to be so rewarding," he adds.
Over the years, Gabriel Btesh says he's been afforded the opportunity to not only promote the advancement of his father's company, but also the well-being of those living and working in Panama. "In particular," he reveals, "building homes for those in need has been especially rewarding, and one of the most meaningful aspects of my career."
Gabriel Btesh and the company have also worked on a vast number of commercial retail, leisure, and entertainment industry projects across the country, in addition to their residential construction endeavors, successfully creating many tens of thousands of jobs—both directly and indirectly—in the process.
Focusing on his team's residential efforts, however, Gabriel Btesh explains how the company's homes and apartments are designed to offer affordable living while simultaneously providing both comfortable and safe environments for eventual owners and tenants.
"I personally ensure that properties include amenities such as gyms, social areas, and creative spaces wherever possible," reveals Gabriel Btesh. As a result, families who take residence in the completed homes are able to enjoy upscale properties which many believed they would never be able to afford, while also benefiting from all of the amenities, implemented by Gabriel Btesh, which come with them.
"I trust that this socially conscious approach has served to change the lives of families across Panama who now live in our finished properties," he adds, wrapping up, "both today, and for as long as they remain living there."
Eric Ash
Web Presence, LLC
+1 941-266-8620
email us here