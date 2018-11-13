Cloudingo™ Makes it Possible to Complete Data Merging Tasks Not Natively Possible in Salesforce®

Salesforce deduplication and data management application

Data Quality Platform Now Makes it Possible to Merge Contact and Account Records with Multi-Account/Contact Relationships Enabled in Salesforce®.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symphonic Source today announced new functionality added to Cloudingo, its leading cloud-based Salesforce deduplication and data management application. Cloudingo now solves data loss and blocked merges in Salesforce orgs using multi-account/contact relationships. It is the first and only dedupe platform to solve this problem.

When merging contacts with different direct account relationships natively in the Salesforce platform, the account relationship to the non-master contact was lost instead of becoming an indirect relationship to the merged contacts. Further exacerbating this problem are redundant relationships between account and contact records. In the Salesforce UI, attempting to merge two contacts that are indirectly related to the same account, or attempting to merge two accounts that are indirectly related to the same contact, the merge is blocked and throws an error requiring the redundant relationship be manually removed before the merge can proceed. Cloudingo's new functions solve these problems. Using Cloudingo's powerful merge capabilities, redundant relationships no longer cause a merge to fail, nor require manual intervention, and correct direct and indirect account/contact relationships are maintained.

"The relatively new multi-account/contact relationship structure in Salesforce is incredibly useful, however, before we added this new function to Cloudingo, it meant customers had to choose between dirty data, or risk losing important relationships when cleaning data," said Beth Turicchi, Head of Enterprise Customer Service at Symphonic Source. "This issue first came to my attention from a very frustrated customer, and I quickly realized we needed to come up with a solution. I'm proud of the fact the Cloudingo has solved this problem in a seamless and elegant way when no other vendors have been able to do so."

Cloudingo is Symphonic Source's flagship application, and a leading dedupe and data quality resource for Salesforce users. Its availability on the Salesforce AppExchange means it is easily installed in a Salesforce org with no software to download or maintain, and easily connected to the Cloudingo web portal.

About Symphonic Source

Symphonic Source, Inc. delivers a full range of data management and data quality tools and services, from data cleansing, and integration, to deduplication, enabling users to realize the full potential of cloud-based and service-oriented architectures (SOA). Its mission is to provide customers with resources to manage the exponential growth in data, saving time and money and adding efficiency. Symphonic Source’s data quality products, Cloudingo, DupeCatcher, and Cloudingo Studio make it possible to eliminate and prevent duplicates and manage data in the Salesforce database. Its customized data management services make it possible for small to enterprise level organizations to fully take advantage of their investment in valuable data resources. The company is privately-held with offices in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit http://www.cloudingo.com or call 972- 241-1543