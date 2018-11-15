P2Sample Ranked For Third Consecutive Year on Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500™

P2Sample

Leading market research sample company is ranked 272 in the annual list ranking the Fastest Growing Companies in North America

Over the past few years, we’ve been steadily implementing advanced technology like automation and artificial intelligence...our growth can, in large part, be attributed to this commitment.” — Mathijs de Jong, CEO, P2Sample

ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P2Sample, an industry leader in sample automation, was ranked 272 in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. P2Sample grew more than 300 percent during the period examined, between 2014-2017. The company’s ongoing commitment to the use of automation, which led them to recently unveil the industry’s first end-to-end programmatic panel and sample management platform, has contributed significantly to this level of growth.

CEO Mathijs de Jong, “Over the past few years, we’ve been steadily implementing advanced technology like automation and artificial intelligence with a goal of creating a turnkey solution for panel management and sample delivery. This means that our sample process is not only automated from start-to-finish, but these technologies are helping us meet our goals for excellent respondent experience, minimizing fraud and boosting data quality. Our growth can, in large part, be attributed to this commitment.”

This is P2Sample’s third consecutive year of inclusion as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner, for which they were ranked #314 in 2016 and #253 in 2017. Overall, 2018 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 143 percent to 77,260 percent from 2014 to 2017, with median growth of 412 percent.

“Congratulations to the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500 winners on this impressive achievement,” said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. “These companies are innovators who have converted their disruptive ideas into products, services and experiences that can captivate new customers and drive remarkable growth.”

“Software, which accounts for nearly two of every three companies on the list, continues to produce some of the most exciting technologies of the 21st century, including innovations in artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and robotics,” said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and Industry Leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “This year’s ranking demonstrates what is likely a national phenomenon, where many companies from all parts of America are transforming the way we do business by combining breakthrough research and development, entrepreneurship and rapid growth.”

About Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500™

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2014 to 2017. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About P2Sample

P2Sample is the most sophisticated programmatic sample provider in the market research industry, with an active member panel of 40+ million members worldwide, including in hard-to-reach demographics. As a technology-driven company, P2Sample leads the way in implementing new approaches and techniques that deliver better quality data. From proprietary algorithms that optimize respondent experience and engagement to artificial intelligence that works continuously to mitigate fraud, P2Sample is committed to better data, agile delivery and maximum dependability. www.p2sample.com

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

###

Media contact: Art Siegert, art@p2sample.com