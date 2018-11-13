Smarter Business Chairman Mark Read Named as 2018 ‘Face of a Vibrant Economy’

Smarter Business

Campaign highlights leaders who inspire by example and show how better business can be done

HAYWARDS HEATH, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grant Thornton today announced the names of their 2018 campaign to celebrate leaders who excel in better business - and Smarter Business Chairman Mark Read is one of them.

Now in its third year, the Faces of a Vibrant Economy campaign – created by accountant and financial advisor Grant Thornton – identifies 100 progressive UK leaders from across all sectors of business, culture and civic society who each demonstrate excellence in key areas.

Chairman Mark Read was nominated as a leader who:

Fosters a culture of growth, job creation and leads the company into new markets

Solves problems with products and services that disrupt the sector and challenge the status quo

Invests in the workforce, connects financial profit to social purpose and contributes to the wider community

Sacha Romanovitch, CEO at Grant Thornton UK LLP, says:

“At Grant Thornton, we know that doing well by doing good makes business sense and believe that leaders embracing this ethos deserve to be championed. That’s why we launched the Faces campaign – to celebrate individuals who exemplify the Vibrant Economy movement, which aims to shape an environment where people, organisations and communities thrive.

“From jet aircraft manufacturers, farmers, local government leaders dance school principals; our Faces share the same commitment to making a positive impact. For many of these leaders, clear purpose is the North Star, helping them to navigate and make the right decisions in the longer term. Being purpose-led in this way involves a fundamental mindset shift from 'what I can do', towards ‘what we collectively can do’.

“By celebrating these remarkable leaders, we recognise their role in developing a more purposeful and innovative business environment. They show us how business can be done through ‘human’ leadership which nurtures talent. They provide examples to inspire other business leaders and the next generation to shape a Vibrant Economy. They demonstrate that profits with purpose lead to sustainable business, and show us that it’s not only possible, but also necessary, to do well by doing good.”

The 2018 Faces have become part of a wider community that is now 300-strong. The community connects leaders with similar mindsets and missions, who may otherwise never meet. It gives an opportunity to share ideas and insights, as well as learn from each other.

Smarter Business Chairman Mark Read says: “I am proud on behalf of the team at Smarter Business to be recognised by Grant Thornton for our contribution to helping businesses improve operational efficiency, save money and become Smarter Businesses. We have helped more than 40,000 businesses save millions of pounds, and we look forward to continuing to help our clients streamline and save on their essential services.”

His advice to other business leaders? “Be tenacious and surround yourself with great people at every level of the organisation.”

Read more: https://faces.grantthornton.co.uk/faces/mark-read/.

About Smarter Business

Smarter Business is one of the UK’s leading independent consultancies, helping businesses secure the most comprehensive savings solutions from utilities contract management and procurement to business loans and facilities maintenance. The company’s mission is to help clients achieve cost savings, maximise efficiencies, and pursue their goals through our comprehensive suite of services.

Find out more at https://smarterbusiness.co.uk/

About Grant Thornton

Grant Thornton is one of the world’s leading organisations of independent assurance, tax and advisory firms. These firms help dynamic organisations unlock their potential for growth by providing meaningful, forward-thinking advice. Proactive teams led by approachable partners in these firms, use insights, experience and instinct to understand complex issues for privately owned, publicly listed and public sector clients and help them to find solutions. More than 38,500 Grant Thornton people, across over 120 countries, are focused on making a difference to clients, colleagues and the communities in which we live and work. The UK Grant Thornton member firm provides services to over 40,000 privately held businesses, public interest entities and individuals. It is led by more than 185 partners and employs more than 4,600 of the profession's brightest minds.

Find out more at www.grantthornton.co.uk