Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing - What Uber and Lyft Drivers Need to Keep in Their Vehicles

There is no feeling for an Uber or Lyft driver like being miles from home and realizing that you have left behind an important item. Over the course of your career when driving a personal vehicle or TLC leasing or rental, you'll discover that having certain items with you will become most valuable when on the road.

What follows is a short list of items that you’ll find necessary when driving for Uber or Lyft. Naturally, you should include the items that are recommended by Uber and Lyft, including a first-aid kit. Be sure that you keep the following items handy and check for them before you leave for your first rideshare.

Car Clean-Up Kit

This is a simple, inexpensive kit that contains what you need to keep your car’s interior in good shape. The items in your kit should include the following:

- Paper Towels or Napkins

- Sanitary Wipes: To clean up the interior quickly

- Air Freshener

- Barf Bag: This may help avoid a messy clean-up situation

- Cloth Towel and Cleaner for Bigger Messes

Passenger Comforts

Keep a small bag or cooler that contains water, mints, or gum that helps passengers overcome any car sickness. The last thing you want is having to clean up your vehicle over something that might’ve been prevented.

Hands-Free Mount

Keeping your smartphone on a hands-free mount, especially with a GPS, increases safety considerably as your eyes will stay on the road. Every driver should keep a hands-free mount to help avoid distractions.

Mileage Log

Because your mileage may mean write offs, you’ll want to keep track of your miles diligently. You can do this with an app on your phone or just keep a pen and paper handy. By subtracting your mileage from your gross income, you can save on your taxes.

Pen and Paper

Keeping track of your miles on pen and paper has the added benefit of keeping a daily log of passengers you pick up and drop off. By keeping track of when and where you offer a rideshare, along with any stops you make, you can create an accurate picture of each working day.

Music

For longer trips, offer your passengers the opportunity to play their own music during the ride. You can provide headphones or devices that let them choose what they want to hear.

Phone Charging Block

If you want to score extra points, have a charging block handy so your passengers can recharge their phones. Just make sure that the charging block can handle both Android and iPhones.

In the end, your TLC car for rent should have these items available. The last thing you want is to find yourself looking for one or more of these items when needed. This makes driving your personal vehicle or TLC car leasing so much easier.

