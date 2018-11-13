AWS to Showcase its AI Services using FRAFOS Session Border Controller at re-INVENT

AWS showcases its AI Services and how they integrate with VoIP using FRAFOS' Session Border Controller (SBC) at the AWS re-invent trade-show end of November.

BERLIN, GERMANY, November 13, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FRAFOS announced today AWS would showcase its Artificial Intelligence Services and how they integrate with VoIP using the FRAFOS Session Border Controller (SBC) at the AWS re-invent trade-show end of November.

A stable and secure Session Border Controller has long been a key infrastructural element for securing VoIP networks. Within a cloud environment, the role of the SBC becomes even more critical: it must deal with increasing number of security attacks and integrate VoIP with native cloud services including orchestration, autoscaling, lambda functions and AI services.

From the start, the FRAFOS ABC SBC has been designed to comply with the most stringent enterprise and service providers cloud requirements. Besides featuring a market leading rules engine, making interconnection and SIP trunking a breeze, the heartbeat of FRAFOS’ product portfolio is provided by our monitoring solution: the ABC Monitor. The Monitor generates key visual and tactical information on your SIP session activities as input to develop and deploy effective network planning and fraud prevention strategies. Now, as the first available SBC on the AWS Marketplace, FRAFOS takes it one step further by fully integrating AWS' artificial intelligence services.

Please join us on November the 26th when integration of VoIP with AWS AI services is shown in telecom track session TLC 302. The demonstrated use cases include using the ABC monitor to secure access to VoIP cloud, track voice conversions and transcribe speech-to-text using AWS artificial intelligence services.

You can also visit our SBC Page on AWS Marketplace at http://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/B0771X9BGB and our online Hand-on AWS Labs at http://www.frafos.com/test/test/hands-voip-labs-aws/.