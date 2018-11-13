Usage Based Insurance Technology And Analytics Expert To Moderate Sessions At CAS Annual Meeting

True Mileage mission of accelerating UBI adoption by constantly searching for innovative solutions will foster exciting discussions in scheduled sessions

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Mileage, Inc., a usage-based insurance (UBI) technology and analytics provider, announced today its participation in various sessions at the Casualty Actuarial Society (CAS) Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, November 11 through 14, 2018.

Founded in 1914, the CAS — a leading international organization for credentialing and professional education.— is the world’s only actuarial organization focused exclusively on property and casualty risks and serves over 8,000 members worldwide. CAS members are experts in property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, finance, risk management, and enterprise risk management. Its annual meeting gives property-casualty insurance actuaries and consultants the opportunity to earn continuing education credits in a variety of sessions covering relevant and timely topics necessary for continued professional growth and maintaining actuarial credentials.

True Mileage, Inc., a Seattle-based company founded by telematics expert Ryan Morrison, provides technology and analytics related services for usage-based auto insurance (UBI) also known as insurance telematics. Its mission is to accelerate UBI adoption by offering insurers reliable, cost efficient, simple and privacy sensitive solutions that keep them competitive and encourage their policyholders to drive fewer miles and more safely.

Morrison will moderate UBI & Telematics Innovations on Monday, November 12. This session, featuring guest speakers Chris Carver of Speed Gauge and Joseph Griffin of Octo Telematics, will cover UBI technology and both personal and commercial driving bureaus as well as applications, analytics and telematics uses beyond UBI.

Morrison will also facilitate a roundtable discussion on Getting Creative to Accelerate UBI Benefits. This session, scheduled for Tuesday, November 13, will delve into the ideas around why, despite a myriad of benefits, UBI policies are still a small fraction of the market.

Morrison commented, “I am excited to be a part of this annual event. CAS professionals are at the top of their field in managing risk. I’m looking forward to discussing ways to advance exciting technology advancements that both increase competitiveness for insurers and foster safety for policyholders through usage-based insurance discounting.”

ABOUT TRUE MILEAGE:

True Mileage, founded in 2012 and based in Seattle, is on a mission to accelerate adoption of UBI and its myriad societal benefits through improved analytics and technology.

True Mileage analytics are built on massive national datasets from all states and insurers and may be applied to data from any source. Every analytics offering has a significant competitive advantage and includes products for mileage, time of day, accelobrakes (hard braking refined), and relative speed.

True Mileage technology revolves around patented data compressing Intelligent UBI Devices which can be use for 3 unique applications: one-time UBI verification via mail return, ongoing UBI verification using NFC, and commercial fleet monitoring.

For more information, visit www.truemileage.com.