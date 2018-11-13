Comfort Keepers Fort Myers Client Celebrates Very Special 102nd Birthday

Wishing Freda a very happy 102nd birthday!

Clients like Freda, who we create lasting bonds with, are the reason our job is so special and amazing!” — Dawn Pudlin, CK Ft. Myers General Manager

Freda Rabinowitz has been a Comfort Keepers Fort Myers client since June 2013 and celebrated a very special birthday November 9, 2018, turning 102 years old. Comfort Keepers Fort Myers staff members and caregivers celebrated alongside Freda and her family for the very special occasion.

Freda and her late husband started care with Comfort Keepers 5 years ago from their SouthWest Florida home. Though Freda’s husband passed away four years ago, his wishes were for her to remain in their home under their family's and Comfort Keepers’ care.

“It is such an honor to serve Freda every day,” said Dawn Pudlin, Comfort Keepers Fort Myers general manager. “She truly is a light in all of our lives!”

Freda’s marriage of 72 years can best be described as something straight out of a love story. They raised beautiful children, and now, Freda’s grandchildren are very precious and dear parts of her life.

As a retired RN, Freda takes her health and well being very seriously. For many years, she took a daily walk every morning to deliver her neighbors their newspapers. Her healthy active lifestyle for those many years could very well be a contributing factor to her 102nd birthday celebration.

She also knows how to treat herself on occasion, giving in to her love of chocolate. For her big birthday celebration, Freda did just that indulging in the chocolate cake at her party.

Freda has an incredibly strong support system that keeps her going. Between her amazing family and the Comfort Keepers caregivers and staff, she has been able to remain independent in her own home while leading a safe life.

“We had such an amazing time celebrating Freda’s life,” Pudlin said. “Clients like Freda, who we create lasting bonds with, are the reason our job is so special and amazing!”

