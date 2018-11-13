T.K. Thorne Releases House of Rose, Book One of the Magic City Stories

House of Rose Author T.K. Thorne

Thorne, a retired captain in the Birmingham PD, grounds the fantasy with authentic procedural details and loving descriptions of the city and its lore.” — Publishers Weekly

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retired Police Captain, T.K. Thorne has released HOUSE OF ROSE, book one of the Magic City stories. This new series is an unusual marriage of crime thriller and paranormal mystery, published by Camel Press, based in Seattle Washington. Recommended to fans of Anne Rice, Kim Harrison, and Charlaine Harris.

The release party:

T.K. Thorne will be signing books while Rose does hors-d'oeuvres and wine. Signed books will be available.

When: Wednesday, November 14 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Where: Hassinger Daniels Mansion in 5 Points South

2028 Highland Ave. South, Birmingham, 35205 USA

Parking on street and extra parking available in the deck behind Temple Emanu-El.

The Story:

Rookie patrol officer Rose Brighton chases a suspect down an alley when she finds herself in the middle of every cop’s nightmare—staring down at a dead body with two bullet holes from her gun . . . in his back.

He’s dead and she’s alive, and now she has to explain it, which is going to be a problem because what happened was so strange, she doesn’t understand it herself. And if she doesn’t figure it out fast there will be more bodies, including her own.

Early Praise:

“Thorne delivers a spellbinding thriller, an enthralling blend of real-world policing and other-world magic. It’s a wild ride of high stakes that pits the warm humanity of Rose and her friends against chilling powers of darkness in a battle that is both ages old and totally of today.”—Barbara Kyle, author of The Traitor’s Daughter

“Rookie cop Rose Brighton never imagined that a simple suspect chase into an alley would lead her into dark passages where she would question her definition of reality, her own identity, and whether she was pawn or prey. HOUSE OF ROSE is a gem.”— DP Lyle, award-winning author of the Jake Longly thriller series

“The life of Birmingham, Ala., rookie cop Rose Brighton, the narrator of this promising paranormal series launch from Thorne (Noah’s Wife), veers into the extraordinary one night. . . . Thorne, a retired captain in the Birmingham PD, grounds the fantasy with authentic procedural details and loving descriptions of the city and its lore. Readers will look forward to Rose’s further adventures.”—Publishers Weekly

About T.K. Rose:

T.K. Thorne is an authentic, new voice in the world of fantasy and mystery. THE HOUSE OF ROSE blends the realistic details of police work with magic. The result is an explosive story that will keep you on the edge of your seat as Rose learns of her true heritage…and the dangerous powers that are her birthright. Pick up this story—you’ll thank yourself over and over again. —Carolyn Haines, USA Today bestselling author of the Sarah Booth Delaney, Pluto’s Snitch, and Trouble the black cat detective mystery series.

T.K. has written two award-winning historical novels, NOAH’S WIFE and ANGELS AT THE GATE, filling in the untold backstories of extraordinary unnamed women—the wives of Noah and Lot—in two of the world’s most famous sagas. The New York Post’s “Books You Should Be Reading” list featured her first non-fiction book, LAST CHANCE FOR JUSTICE, which details the investigators’ behind-the-scenes stories of the 1963 Birmingham church bombing case. Her newest book is HOUSE OF ROSE, the first of a trilogy in the paranormal-crime genre. She loves traveling and speaking about her books and life lessons. T.K. writes at her mountaintop home near Birmingham, Alabama, often with two dogs and a cat vying for her lap. She blogs about “What Moves Me” on her website, TKThorne.com. Join her private newsletter email list and receive two free short stories at “TK’s Korner.”

HOUSE OF ROSE is available through your favorite independent bookseller, Barnes & Noble, Amazon.com, and your public library.

