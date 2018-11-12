Junior’s gone vegan, Aunt Sue's gluten-free, & Grandma’s off dairy. What’s a Thanksgiving hostess to do?
Discover New Recipes, Tips, and Techniques to Serve Up Maximum Yum with Minimum Fuss from Kosher.comNEW YORK, NY - NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Junior’s gone vegan, Aunt Suzie’s gluten-free, Grandma’s off dairy, and Grandpa’s watching carbs. What’s a Thanksgiving hostess to do?
As people become more and more aware of what they’re eating these days, it seems like everyone’s customizing their food preferences. Some are interested in how certain ingredients affect their health and well-being. Others are looking at labels – organic, preservative-free, non-GMO, etc. – for a “clean” lifestyle.
Kosher.com, the go-to online community for quality kosher cooking and conversation, recommends keeping an assortment of dishes in your Thanksgiving arsenal. You want a feast that has enough variety to satisfy each guest. Some might pass on certain dishes, but everyone should enjoy a balanced meal.
When planning your menu, think in terms of a core menu that most guests will enjoy, and include at least one alternative appetizer, entrée, side, and dessert to accommodate those with restricted culinary preferences.
Of course, there are many “one size fits all” dishes that will make your omnivores just as happy as the more selective eaters. Here are some to consider.
For Starters, try a Caramelized Pumpkin Salad, a picture-perfect fall salad that is meatless and gluten-free. The hearty Roasted Sweet Potato and Apple Soup is a low-carb, low-fat, vegan harvest in a bowl.
Main Courses: Paleo-friendly Chestnut Chicken is a snap to prepare (6 ingredients, 2 steps!). If turkey is a must for Turkey Day, why not change things up with robust, gluten-free Turkey Goulash? And for a vegan entrée, start this low-fat, gluten-free Curried Chickpea Stew in the morning and then let your slow-cooker do the rest.
Sides are the key to a memorable Thanksgiving spread, and this Easy Gluten-Free Cornbread is something everyone will be thankful for. Serve it straight up or use it in a good-for-you stuffing. (Hint: make it dairy-free – just swap out the milk for unsweetened almond milk.) Irresistible Hasselback Candied Sweet Potatoes get high marks for originality and pretty much everything else: they’re vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, low carb, and low fat! Same with this simple paleo-friendly, 4-ingredient Fruit-Filled Squash.
“No dessert, please,” said no one ever. Kosher.com to the rescue for the nondairy crowd! Chocolate Chestnut Trifle is actually 3 desserts in one, as the rich chocolate cake and chestnut cream components can stand on their own. But it’s a cinch to assemble, so go ahead and wow them with a decadent masterpiece. For the “it’s not Thanksgiving without pumpkin pie” set, this Flourless Pumpkin Pie (complete with whipped topping) is a gluten-free, dairy-free no-brainer.
Drinks: Every great meal deserves a toast. Let Kosher.com’s video channel introduce you to five fabulous autumn cocktails and show you how to be a master mixologists. Or take a tip from wine expert and blogger Gabriel Geller, who knows all about Wines You Should Serve with Turkey.
The next day: Overnight guests are the perfect excuse to whip up a batch of Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Buns for breakfast. And finally…did somebody say leftovers? Check out Danielle Renov’s brilliant Leftover Hack video – you’ll never look at eggrolls the same way again.
About Kosher.com
Kosher.com is the premier site for kosher cooking and conversation and the place to go for all things kosher. With thousands of recipes, unique and original cooking shows, articles and how-to guides, kosher.com has something for everyone. Its massive, fully-searchable library lets users filter by holiday, type of cuisine, ingredient, level of difficulty, and even by chef. You can also search by dietary choices such as vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, or dairy-free. There’s a menu generator to create a customized meal for any occasion, and a forum where users can ask the experts, share recipes, and exchange tips. Go to kosher.com for year-round recipes and ideas.
Vicki Jakubovic
VICKIGJ PR
+1 917-682-2752
email us here