GoodFirms Research: On Average 73% of Shoppers Abandon Cart Due to Lengthy Check-Out Process

Paramount Causes for Cart Abandonment

GoodFirms survey of shoppers unveiled the major causes for cart abandonment so that the entrepreneur design an ecommerce site based on customer expectations

WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According, to a recent Detailed Survey of Shoppers performed by GoodFirms, revealed several reasons that impose the consumers to abandon the cart during check-out. The major reason the shopper supported was the lengthy check-out process with 72.7%. There are many other reasons customers leave the cart at the last minute such as slow load times, useless information, limited payment options, concerns about payment security and many more. Thus, it is necessary for the entrepreneurs to keep the checkout process short and implement all other changes to help the customers have a great shopping experience. This can ensure to decrease the rate of cart abandon and increase your sales.

Around 250+ shoppers from all across the world had participated in a detailed survey of shoppers. This profound research has facilitated the app makers with en-number of incredible points and the expectations of the consumers to keep in mind. Therefore, the app developers can implement in creating and launching the apps to offer an amazing customer experience to the visitors.

GoodFirms also gathered highly informative information for the e-commerce entrepreneurs with the help of iPhone app development and android app development companies. There were many participants from different countries: California, Canada, India, Russia, Ukraine and United States.

The companies that shared valuable insights for developing apps are Addon Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Webnexs, OpenXcell Technolabs, DarinX, AppSquadz Technologies, MLSDev Inc. BrainMobi, Matellio, CDN Software Solutions, Parangat Technologies, Consagous Technologies, SemiDot Infotech, Cyber Infrastructure Inc, Simpalm, Debut Infotech Pvt. Ltd, Sphinx Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Dev Technosys Pvt. Ltd, Umbrella, IndiaNIC Infotech Limited, Y Media Labs, Intellectsoft, Zealous System, Konstant Infosolutions, iQlanceSolutions.

