Adaptive Computing Releases NODUS 3.0, Making it Easy to Rapidly Spin Up HPC Clusters and Move Workloads to the Cloud
Instantly launch or scale-up HPC clusters
The new version has all the features of previous versions and has scores of enhancements. Added features to this release include the ability to launch or scale-up HPC clusters in minutes. It can be installed anywhere, on our site, the customer site, or in the cloud. It facilitates instant access to all major cloud providers such as AWS, Google Could Platform, Oracle Cloud, and Azure. You can run test jobs, run custom jobs or run jobs on any of the major cloud providers and switch between them.
“This will solve cloud migration challenges for HPC organizations by making it easy to provision nodes in the cloud without requiring any new expertise or training,” said Art Allen, CEO of Adaptive Computing. “By making it easy to rapidly spin up HPC clusters, NODUS will accelerate time to results for both commercial industry and research organizations.”
NODUS enables HPC agility, seamless integration of cloud, and unlimited scale for HPC workloads. It is highly customizable, and extendable to satisfy multiple use cases and scenarios. Working in High-Performance Computing ecosystems can be very complex and one of the key challenges is migrating HPC workloads into cloud environments. NODUS has simplified this process and is making HPC cloud strategies more accessible than ever before.
About Adaptive Computing
Adaptive Computing manages some of the world’s largest computing installations. Our leadership in IT decision engine software has been recognized with over 45 patents and over a decade of battle-tested performance, resulting in a solid Fortune 500 and Top500 supercomputing customer base.
Adaptive Computing’s mission is to bring higher levels of decision, control, and self-optimization to the challenges of deploying and managing large and complex IT environments, so they accelerate business performance at a reduced cost.
